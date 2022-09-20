ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unionspringsherald.com

Familiar face referees game

Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
MIDWAY, AL
WSFA

College football forecast in Alabama

Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn quarterback reportedly unavailable for Missouri game this week

Auburn will be without a quarterback this week as the Tigers look to get back on track after the Penn State game, according to a report from Tom Green of AL.com. TJ Finley won’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear if it will keep him out of action beyond this weekend.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
wvtm13.com

Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After decades of service to the 19th Judicial Circuit, Randall Houston has retired from his role as district attorney. Houston dedicated 32 years of service to Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties and made a huge impact on the River Region. “I hope that I’m remembered as...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime

OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
WSFA

Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19. UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on health care workers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vanderbilt
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFF

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
livability.com

Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville

Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy