Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Lake Council Approves Documents For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council approved a number of documents related to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Council approved two ordinances related to using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the pavilion. Council first looked at those ordinances at an August meeting.
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
WANE-TV
Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Times-Union Newspaper
Shelf Cloud
Several people submitted photos to the Times-Union Wednesday of this shelf cloud moving across the Kosciusko County sky. The National Weather Service reported they also received numerous photos of similar clouds from all across northern Indiana. This photo of the shelf cloud over Stonehenge Golf Course by Dr. Doug Sawyer was taken during Wednesday morning’s storm. According to the NWS, this cloud is a “textbook example” of a shelf cloud. These are normally associated with some gusty winds, especially as they pass overhead.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:43 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 9300 block South SR 15, Silver Lake. Representatives for McClure Oil reported theft. Value: $60. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2200 block East...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
WANE-TV
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
Times-Union Newspaper
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
abc57.com
Two injured in single-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-51 in Pokagon Township on Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was traveling north on M-51 when the driver lost control and fishtailed before hitting a guardrail on the right side, reports said.
WOWO News
Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
abc57.com
Investigators identify pedestrian killed in crash on Harrison Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Harrison Road Monday evening. The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Road. The driver was traveling east on...
Times-Union Newspaper
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ricky Scott Sitts
MENTONE – Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The arrangements are entrusted to King Memorial Home, Mentone.
