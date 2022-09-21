ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more area road projects in CDOT update

State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Garfield and Eagle counties. Commissioners from both counties on Monday heard separate updates on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts, including Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sopris View trail could help prevent trespassing and wildland fire

Fire prevention and ongoing issues regarding illegal camps on private land on Glenwood Springs’ eastern flank might result in a new hiking trail above Walmart. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky presented at a Sept. 1 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting, proposing the city or county build a trail by Glenwood ditch behind Walmart to help prevent some of the homeless encampments, trash accumulation and fire danger.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Marijuana funding to help create youth community space in Glenwood Springs

The Glenwood Springs Community Center is seeking more marijuana tax funding to maintain the facility as a “third space” for underserved or at-risk youth. If a young person’s first place is their home and their second place is their school, the Parks and Recreation Community Center wants to become a third place for teens and preteens.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Residential development not part of plan for historic ranch

A historic cattle ranch near Carbondale that sold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be preserved as an equine operation with very little residential development under a proposal submitted to Pitkin County. Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, wife and husband, purchased the Tybar Ranch on Prince Creek...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

As election looms, state digs into sheriff’s link to vodka company

Incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione have plenty of campaign talking points, whether concerning the current jailhouse’s operations and if the facility should be replaced, their approach to law enforcement and other aspects of the job. Typical sheriff’s race stuff, but only in Pitkin County...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wired#Time And Materials#Broadband Internet
95 Rock KKNN

Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
GILMAN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Home for Sale in Marble Colorado Comes with a Free Tractor

A home for sale just outside of the town of Marble, Colorado may look pretty adorable on the outside but is truly a gem for numerous reasons. For example, the home is located in a secluded, mountainous part of the Colorado wilderness with the most spectacular views you can imagine, it truly opens up once you see the inside, and it even comes with a free tractor.
MARBLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Health fair comes to Glenwood Springs this weekend

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road. How much: Attending is free, but there is a charge for some health screenings. Find out more at https://365health.org/health-fairs/fall/621/screenings. The city of Glenwood Spring is hosting a health fair, offering some free assessments, wellness activities and blood draws for low prices. The...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Military for Colby Christopher Bilson

Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT

Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation

As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

YouthZone column: Understanding the value of a living wage

YouthZone is a family-first nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development for teens and their families. We have been supporting 6- to 18-year-olds in the Western Slope of Colorado for 46 years, specializing in intervention, prevention and volunteerism. Through the dedicated support of our staff, sponsors, volunteers, donors and Board Members, YouthZone helps strengthen communities from Aspen to Parachute.
PARACHUTE, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert

The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Grand River Health to host seventh annual Empty Bowls event

Grand River Health prepares to host a tasty fundraiser that offers soup provided by local restaurants, a Monday news release states. At the seventh annual Empty Bowls event, visitors can donate $20 in exchange for a “handcrafted bowl to keep, soups crafted by local restaurants and bread and beverages.”
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy