Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wilderness Workshop hosts restoration event at Dinkle Lake, national park entrance free on Public Lands Day
Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, by getting in the public earth hands on with restoration and clean-up activities at Dinkle Lake Day Use Area. But, sweat equity isn’t necessary: Entrance to national parks across the country is free...
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more area road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Garfield and Eagle counties. Commissioners from both counties on Monday heard separate updates on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts, including Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sopris View trail could help prevent trespassing and wildland fire
Fire prevention and ongoing issues regarding illegal camps on private land on Glenwood Springs’ eastern flank might result in a new hiking trail above Walmart. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky presented at a Sept. 1 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting, proposing the city or county build a trail by Glenwood ditch behind Walmart to help prevent some of the homeless encampments, trash accumulation and fire danger.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County’s Sweetwater Lake posturing a point of contention in District 1 commissioner race
The challenger for Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky’s seat in the November election questions the use of taxpayer dollars for legal services in the county’s dispute with state and federal officials over plans to develop a state park at Sweetwater Lake. “I don’t think that’s an appropriate use...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Marijuana funding to help create youth community space in Glenwood Springs
The Glenwood Springs Community Center is seeking more marijuana tax funding to maintain the facility as a “third space” for underserved or at-risk youth. If a young person’s first place is their home and their second place is their school, the Parks and Recreation Community Center wants to become a third place for teens and preteens.
Aspen Daily News
Residential development not part of plan for historic ranch
A historic cattle ranch near Carbondale that sold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be preserved as an equine operation with very little residential development under a proposal submitted to Pitkin County. Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, wife and husband, purchased the Tybar Ranch on Prince Creek...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As election looms, state digs into sheriff’s link to vodka company
Incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione have plenty of campaign talking points, whether concerning the current jailhouse’s operations and if the facility should be replaced, their approach to law enforcement and other aspects of the job. Typical sheriff’s race stuff, but only in Pitkin County...
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
Home for Sale in Marble Colorado Comes with a Free Tractor
A home for sale just outside of the town of Marble, Colorado may look pretty adorable on the outside but is truly a gem for numerous reasons. For example, the home is located in a secluded, mountainous part of the Colorado wilderness with the most spectacular views you can imagine, it truly opens up once you see the inside, and it even comes with a free tractor.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Health fair comes to Glenwood Springs this weekend
Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road. How much: Attending is free, but there is a charge for some health screenings. Find out more at https://365health.org/health-fairs/fall/621/screenings. The city of Glenwood Spring is hosting a health fair, offering some free assessments, wellness activities and blood draws for low prices. The...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Military for Colby Christopher Bilson
Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI.COM WEEKLY POLL RESULT
Should Garfield County spend tax dollars for legal guidance over Sweetwater Lake park planning?. 36% (218 votes) No, the commissioners just want to make it political. 31% (185 votes) No, let State Parks and the Forest Service figure this one out on their own. 18% (108 votes) Yes, the county...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Treasurer endorsement, enforce trash laws, Boebert’s lack of preparation
As we head into this election season, we know you will need to make some decisions about who gets your vote. We are endorsing Aron Diaz for Garfield County Treasurer. His knowledge and experience in local, state and federal government processes, along with his contacts on both sides of the political aisle, make him uniquely qualified to fulfill the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
YouthZone column: Understanding the value of a living wage
YouthZone is a family-first nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering positive youth development for teens and their families. We have been supporting 6- to 18-year-olds in the Western Slope of Colorado for 46 years, specializing in intervention, prevention and volunteerism. Through the dedicated support of our staff, sponsors, volunteers, donors and Board Members, YouthZone helps strengthen communities from Aspen to Parachute.
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died last Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Grand River Health to host seventh annual Empty Bowls event
Grand River Health prepares to host a tasty fundraiser that offers soup provided by local restaurants, a Monday news release states. At the seventh annual Empty Bowls event, visitors can donate $20 in exchange for a “handcrafted bowl to keep, soups crafted by local restaurants and bread and beverages.”
