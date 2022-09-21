Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Ryan Day Announces Treveyon Henderson's Status For Saturday
Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to victory over the Toledo Rockets by a final score of 77-21. Unfortunately, the win came with some troubling news. Star running back Treveyon Henderson left the game after scoring a touchdown and return in a boot on the sideline. Thankfully, it...
Ryan Day Admits He Was Shocked By 1 Touchdown Saturday
Ohio State's 77-21 blowout win over Toledo in Week 3 featured an unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back T.C. Caffey. With the game well out of reach, the first-year Buckeye got a chance to show his stuff during the fourth quarter. He broke out a 49-yard touchdown run, giving OSU their final score of the game.
Watch: Marcus Freeman: “We Have To Help Him As An Offense”
Marcus Freeman talked in his Thursday press conference, before the North Carolina game, about the offense helping quarterback Drew Pyne get better by making catches and executing. Freeman also talked about the upcoming bye week, how it's an opportunity to get better, plus the coaches will be hitting the road to recruit and evaluate prospects.
NFL・
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Wisconsin Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day isn't taking Wisconsin lightly. The two schools are set to play each other this Saturday night in what promises to be a fun matchup. Day thinks that the Badgers are a good and sound team. He also thinks they're well-coached under Paul Chryst. "Wisconsin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Mullen reveals Week 4 CFB picks, including 1 B1G matchup
The former Mississippi State and Florida Gators head coach made his picks for this weekend’s college football games. One of Mullen’s picks includes Ohio State over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes face the Badgers in Columbus at 7:30 pm. Ohio State will look to keep its offense rolling after scoring 77 points in a blowout victory over Toledo. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions this season. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way with 342 receiving yards.
How to watch, listen or stream: Iowa versus Rutgers
The Hawkeyes are traveling to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights. It's the first road game for Iowa this season. This game features two solid defenses, two offenses aiming to improve and two legendary punters. "We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good...
Ryan Day describes his overall feeling entering the start of Big Ten play
Ohio State dominated their non-conference schedule to start off the season, starting off the year 3-0 and winning their first three games by an average win margin of 36.6 points. Now the Buckeyes enter conference play, and start their journey back to the Big Ten Championship game this weekend with a primetime home game Saturday night versus Wisconsin, and head coach Ryan Day spoke about the stakes of this matchup.
Why beating Trinity football means so much to St. Xavier star, Purdue commit Micah Carter
Micah Carter has two feats left on his high school football bucket list. "Beat Trinity and win the state championship," he said. Carter might have his last shot...
Comments / 0