MEETINGS
The Schulenburg Young Farmers will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept 27 at 7 p.m. at the Schulenburg Expo Center. L.A. Muehr will be program chairman.
Footprints of Fayette
A Historical Column From The Fayette County Historical Commission. Louis Melcher, Photographer and Entrepreneur – Part 1 Louis Melcher’s beautiful landscape photography has ensured his place of prominence in Fayette County’s history. Whereas many early photographers satisfied their creative energy with portrait photography, Melcher was prolific in documenting everyday life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in a manner that is both creative and…
4-H’ers judge at Colorado County Fair
Twenty-three Fayette County 4-H members competed in the Colorado County Livestock Judging Contest on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Columbus. The Fayette County Gold 4-H junior team placed first overall. Team members were Kaisley Janecka, Rheagan Karisch,Abraham McBride andAlexis Berckenhoff. Individually, Janecka was reserve champion junior judger and Karisch finished as fifth high point individual. …
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
Police Report
Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek reports that officers responded to 148 calls for service and 10 reportable incidents were investigated during the week of Sept. 10-16. Included were two public intoxication arrests, one violation of parole warrant, one theft, one warrant arrest, one skimmer, two possession of controlled substance arrests, one counterfeit bill and one forgery. •Sept. 11 –…
PAT Learn & Play Rooms now open
The Schulenburg/Weimar area Parents As Teachers Learn & Play Room is open to all families residing in Schulenburg ISD. For the 2022-23 school year, the room opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The purpose of the L&P Room is to: •Provide a positive school-like atmosphere where parents and children can interact and learn together. •Provide developmentally appropriate play and educational…
