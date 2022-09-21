ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, MO

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

By Dustin Lattimer
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Br7a_0i3a7h2u00

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q38ZL_0i3a7h2u00
The tip of a tripod resting on the center of the 2020 Center of Population Commemorative Survey mark, as part of a GPS survey to determine the precise latitude, longitude, and height of the mark in Hartville, MO (Credit: Brian Ward, NOAA).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new reference point by having a party to show off the “center” of America.

Cowboys from ‘Yellowstone’ coming to Kansas

The center of the population is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight.

This is the fifth time in a row that the center of population has fallen in Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Un2x_0i3a7h2u00
Source: US Census Bureau, 1790-2020 Censuses, Centers of Population

Recording population numbers and how people move over time helps with the distribution of congressional districts and planning for the allocation of government resources and infrastructure needs.

To commemorate the marking of a new center of the U.S. population, a celebration is planned for Wednesday, September 20th in Hartville.

This event will include remarks from local, state, and federal leaders as well as musical performances from Aaron McDaris, banjo player and member of Grammy Award-winning band Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, and singer Cheryl Brown who will lead the Hartville High School Choir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDWZR_0i3a7h2u00

Hartville is located in Wright County, Missouri, and is also the county seat.

The small town is a one-hour drive east of Springfield, Missouri.

As of the 2020 Census, the population of Hartville is 594, and has a total area of 0.66 square miles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

