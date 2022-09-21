Read full article on original website
Collider
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise
Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
Collider
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
Collider
Why Did Criston Cole Do That in Episode 5 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.
Collider
From 'The Descent' to 'Buried,' the Best Horror Movies Set Underground
Horror films that are set underground have a tendency to play on viewer’s deepest fears regarding the potentials of what horrors could be lurking just beneath our feet. We watch in utter terror as the relative safety of sunshine becomes increasingly obscured by downward facing stairs or uncomfortably small spaces that lead to completely unfamiliar territory. Guided by only candlelight, lanterns, flashlights, or cellphones, both the characters and viewers are often completely at the mercy of extremely limited supplies and even more limited space.
Collider
Charlie Cooper Talks ‘See How They Run’ and How Making the Film Was Like Taking a Masterclass in Acting
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Charlie Cooper to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
Collider
How 'The Last of the Mohicans' Final Scene Defined Michael Mann's Career
In the timeline of Michael Mann's career, his 1992 historical The Last of the Mohicans marked only his fourth of eleven feature films. Slotted six years after Manhunter and three before his breakout masterpiece Heat, the directorial touches now synonymous with a Mann venture were already in prime form (albeit through the lens of a more straightforward tale than his later subversive oeuvres): razor-sharp editing, meticulous action choreography, scenery filmed as intimately as a protagonist, and a nigh-unparalleled realistic virtuosity. Each trait is seamlessly embodied in the film's final ten-minute sequence, uncoincidentally one of the most compact and affecting cinema endings in the thirty years since its release and a vivid blueprint forecasting Mann's stylistic evolution.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Avatar' Re-Release in Theaters
Even though there is a loooooooooong-awaited sequel coming by the end of this year, as well as an additional three more to follow, there will probably never be another movie quite like James Cameron's Avatar (2009). The science fiction epic remains to this day as the highest-grossing film of all...
