Read full article on original website
Related
Tree Hugger
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US
Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
Ross Bridge on Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama suffers accidental poisoning of greens, closed indefinitely
Ross Bridge, one of the top-ranked golf courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama, has suffered a debilitating chemical mishap that poisoned most of the greens on the layout in Hoover near Birmingham. Much of the 18-hole course is closed indefinitely as crews attempt to save portions...
Comments / 0