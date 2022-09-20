Read full article on original website
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest. The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th. The festival features...
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority hopeful the ArriveCAN app becomes optional
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hopeful about the news Canada may drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement and make the ArriveCAN app optional. Earlier this week, Canadian officials told the Globe and Mail that Canadian border crossings may no longer require the vaccine or...
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a crash between two pickup trucks in the Town of Antwerp Friday morning, which caused one of them to roll into a ditch. Crews were called to Star Factory Road around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the pickups collided at...
