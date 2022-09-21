Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, medical examiner finds

Read full article on original website
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
Luke Bell, Country Singer, Found Dead at Age 32 After Going Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell was been found dead on Monday, nine days after going missing near Tuscon, Arizona. He was 32. His friend and sometimes caretaker Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music, which first reported it. Bell disappeared on Aug. 20 just outside of Tucson; police told...
Minnesota man gets life in prison over 11 fentanyl overdose deaths
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of selling lethal doses of fentanyl to 11 people, federal authorities said. A U.S. district judge in Minnesota imposed the sentence after telling Aaron Broussard, 31, that his “disregard for human life is terrifying,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Luke Bell Real Cause of Death After Missing For 10 Days Preventable?
The deadly disappearance of country musician Luke Bell was reportedly not the first time he had vanished. Unfortunately this time, he was found dead. Apparently, he is dealing with Bipolar Disorder and while the autopsy is pending, it is now already being reported as the real cause of his death.
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals She Left A Suicide Note & Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head
Naomi Judd’s newly revealed autopsy has confirmed what her daughter Ashley previously disclosed about her famous mom’s death — the iconic country singer died by suicide. Per documents obtained by USA Today, the medical examiner of Williamson County in Tennessee officially stated that her cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, noting Naomi’s past history with anxiety and depression. The docs also reportedly confirmed that she left a “note with suicidal connotations.”
Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family
An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Mother Charged with Pocketing Government Benefits of 14-Year-Old Autistic Daughter Who Was Shot in the Head and Dumped in a Livestock Trough
Cadence Langley was just 14 years old when someone shot her in the back of the head and dumped her body in a livestock watering box in a rural part of Safford, Arizona in October 2020. Late last month, her mother Amber Langley, 38, was arrested on fraud charges for...
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
Texas mom Chrissy Powell, 39, who was found dead in a parking lot three weeks after doorbell cam footage filmed her leaving home died from hypothermia with alcohol-related complications, says autopsy
A Texas mother who was found dead in a parking lot three weeks after doorbell footage filmed her leaving home passed away from hypothermia and alcohol-related complications, an autopsy has ruled. Christina Lee Powell, 39, was last seen leaving her house at 10:34 a.m. on July 5, after calling in...
Florida police unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a drug bust they say contained enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults. "JSO Narcotics Unit seized 3 kilos of fentanyl, 1.26 kilos of cocaine & over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 MILLION adults," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Monday.
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Nevada police find 56 pounds of fentanyl hidden in car during traffic stop
A driver in Nevada was arrested earlier this month after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered 56 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. An equipment violation led to the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County, about 20 miles north of Ely,...
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Country legend Teddy Gentry arrested on drug charges
Country legend and Alabama founding member Teddy Gentry was taken into custody Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana charge, according to authorities.
One Dog Dead, Some Injured, About 150 Escaped as Unauthorized Texas Man Unlocks Canine Cages in Shelter
An animal shelter was broken into by a Texas man, who then let the dogs out of their cages and fled in the shelter's van. As for the dogs, some were injured, while 150 escaped. The whole ordeal also ended up with one dog dead. In Abilene, Texas, on Friday...
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Grandmother Arrested in Connection to 10-Month-Old's Overdose: Police
Officials also said that two other children in the woman's care tested positive for controlled substances.
