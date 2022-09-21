Read full article on original website
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
McKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The...
UCCE Mariposa Introduces New Fire Advisor
MARIPOSA, CA — We are very excited to introduce the New Fire Advisor Alison Deak. Alison joined the University of California Cooperative Extension as a Fire Advisor based in Mariposa and also covering Madera and Fresno counties. Alison graduated from the University of Oregon with two Master’s degrees in...
Valley farmer calling on state to increase water source
The devastating drought is continuing to ravage the Central Valley and is creating more of a water crisis for farmers.
California is easing COVID-19 mask recommendations as conditions improve. Here’s where
In a new sign of improving coronavirus conditions, California will ease its mask-wearing recommendations for the first time in seven months. The state is largely rescinding its strong recommendation that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — mask up when in indoor public settings and businesses. That broad guidance had been in place since mid-February.
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say
More than two dozen earthquakes have rattled California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists said. The earthquakes began with a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Bombay Beach at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Several other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 2.7.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Seaquoia harvests the deep (under the bay) forests to produce captivating edible kelp
I grew up eating seaweed. As a Los Angeles native and Asian American, the stuff was everywhere: in sushi, in the occasional boutique salad, in the soups my mom made. But I always assumed it came from far-flung parts of the world, imported in dried or sealed form from China, Japan or South Korea. Most of it is: According to a 2020 market analysis conducted by the Island Institute, imports accounted for over 98% of the approximately 16,085,000 pounds of seaweed Americans consumed in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Governor Declares State of Emergency for Siskiyou County
Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire. The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera...
Your California tax refund could hit your bank account in 2 weeks. Here’s the payment schedule
After months of living in an inflation-ridden economy, relief for some Californians is just around the corner. Residents who filed their 2020 taxes may receive a one-time payment of up to $1,050 as soon as Oct. 7. Payments will extend through early next year. Direct deposits will be issued first,...
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out.
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
