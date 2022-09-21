ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

sierranewsonline.com

UCCE Mariposa Introduces New Fire Advisor

MARIPOSA, CA — We are very excited to introduce the New Fire Advisor Alison Deak. Alison joined the University of California Cooperative Extension as a Fire Advisor based in Mariposa and also covering Madera and Fresno counties. Alison graduated from the University of Oregon with two Master’s degrees in...
MARIPOSA, CA
lookout.co

California is easing COVID-19 mask recommendations as conditions improve. Here’s where

In a new sign of improving coronavirus conditions, California will ease its mask-wearing recommendations for the first time in seven months. The state is largely rescinding its strong recommendation that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — mask up when in indoor public settings and businesses. That broad guidance had been in place since mid-February.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices

TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lookout.co

Seaquoia harvests the deep (under the bay) forests to produce captivating edible kelp

I grew up eating seaweed. As a Los Angeles native and Asian American, the stuff was everywhere: in sushi, in the occasional boutique salad, in the soups my mom made. But I always assumed it came from far-flung parts of the world, imported in dried or sealed form from China, Japan or South Korea. Most of it is: According to a 2020 market analysis conducted by the Island Institute, imports accounted for over 98% of the approximately 16,085,000 pounds of seaweed Americans consumed in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kymkemp.com

Governor Declares State of Emergency for Siskiyou County

Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire. The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE

