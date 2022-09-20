ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Feels Proud of Team After Beating Virginia Tech

WVU head football coach Neal Brown talks to reporters, including WVSN, in Blacksburg after beating Virginia Tech on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to West Virginia’s Win Over Virginia Tech

Following West Virginia's 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night, QB JT Daniels, DL Jordan Jefferson and WR Kaden Prather spoke to the media about taking home the Black Diamond Trophy. After the game WVU head coach Neal Brown was proud of how his team played in a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Keys to West Virginia Beating Virginia Tech

Considering the circumstances, West Virginia's upcoming game with Virginia Tech is one the Mountaineers have to win, but it certainly won't be easy by any means. Here are the three key things WVU must do to beat the Hokies and successfully defend the Black Diamond Trophy.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Offers Recently Visited 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch

West Virginia's coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch on Thursday afternoon. McCulloch unofficially visited WVU last weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Rivalry Game Against Virginia Tech is Must-Win for Neal Brown, WVU

Calling the 2022 edition of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry a big game for West Virginia is a major understatement at this point. And while the Mountaineers did beat Virginia Tech in Morgantown last year, a loss this season would only further the conversation about the concern about the future of the program under head coach Neal Brown.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on How Much Freedom He Gives QB JT Daniels

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, how he much freedom he gives JT Daniels and how the younger backup quarterbacks looked against Towson on Monday, September 19, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
techlunchpail.com

Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
BLACKSBURG, VA
