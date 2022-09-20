Read full article on original website
Mountaineers to Wear Special Stickers on Helmets for WVU Children’s Hospital
There will be a special addition to West Virginia’s helmets in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech tonight, and it’s not just because it’s a big game on national television. The Mountaineers will be sporting a sticker to represent WVU’S children’s hospital throughout...
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
West Virginia Downs Hokies, Bring Home Black Diamond Trophy
The West Virginia Mountaineers handled rival Virginia Tech 33-10
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Feels Proud of Team After Beating Virginia Tech
WVU head football coach Neal Brown talks to reporters, including WVSN, in Blacksburg after beating Virginia Tech on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Postgame Reaction to West Virginia’s Win Over Virginia Tech
Following West Virginia’s 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night, QB JT Daniels, DL Jordan Jefferson and WR Kaden Prather spoke to the media about taking home the Black Diamond Trophy. After the game WVU head coach Neal Brown was proud of how his team played in a...
Virginia Tech Fan Flips Off Camera, Immediately Regrets Decision
A Virginia Tech fan flashed the double bird on ESPN. He immediately regretted it.
3 Keys to West Virginia Beating Virginia Tech
Considering the circumstances, West Virginia’s upcoming game with Virginia Tech is one the Mountaineers have to win, but it certainly won’t be easy by any means. Here are the three key things WVU must do to beat the Hokies and successfully defend the Black Diamond Trophy. Establish the...
WVU Basketball Offers Recently Visited 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch
West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch on Thursday afternoon. McCulloch unofficially visited WVU last weekend. “Blessed to say I have received a division one offer from West Virginia University,” McCulloch wrote on Twitter. McCulloch (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is entering his junior season...
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Progress, Growing Pains of Defense, Dealing with Virginia Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, his thoughts about the defense throughout the season and what he expects to encounter against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
Asti: Rivalry Game Against Virginia Tech is Must-Win for Neal Brown, WVU
Calling the 2022 edition of the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry a big game for West Virginia is a major understatement at this point. And while the Mountaineers did beat Virginia Tech in Morgantown last year, a loss this season would only further the conversation about the concern about the future of the program under head coach Neal Brown.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on How Much Freedom He Gives QB JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, how he much freedom he gives JT Daniels and how the younger backup quarterbacks looked against Towson on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
Clarksburg Native, Former City Student and Coach at WVU, Craig Carey, New Interim IUP Women's Coach
Craig Carey, an assistant coach at Division I West Virginia, has been named the interim head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Carey replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in program history, who retired in July after nine seasons and 197 wins. "I'm extremely excited and humbled to lead the...
Rams rally late, beat California in overtime
SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
Morgantown, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WVU joins major coalfield development project
The group hopes to utilize abandoned mines that stretch over thousands of miles to turn them into assets and sustainable lands again.
Which Variety of Pawpaw is Your Favorite?
Taste and compare at the Core Arboretum’s WV Pawpaw Festival this Saturday. If you do much traveling around the state’s Eastern Panhandle, you’ve probably stumbled upon Paw Paw, a Morgan County town with a seemingly nonsensical name and a population under 1,000. The town is named for the unique, tropical-flavored pawpaw fruit that grows natively in this region.
