lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Police car side-swiped by tanker truck during crash investigation on I-65
A state trooper was taken to the hospital after her police car was hit by a tanker truck on I-65 Monday morning. Indiana State Police say troopers were investigating an earlier crash in the northbound lanes between state roads 14 and 10, when Trooper Jordin Bilthuis’ police car was side-swiped. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
