Indiana State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Police car side-swiped by tanker truck during crash investigation on I-65

A state trooper was taken to the hospital after her police car was hit by a tanker truck on I-65 Monday morning. Indiana State Police say troopers were investigating an earlier crash in the northbound lanes between state roads 14 and 10, when Trooper Jordin Bilthuis’ police car was side-swiped. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
REMINGTON, IN

