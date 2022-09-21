ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#U S Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#The Federal Reserve
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - How much faith Federal Reserve officials still have in prospects for a "soft landing" as they take aggressive action to quash the highest inflation in 40 years will be revealed on Wednesday when the central bank releases fresh policymaker forecasts.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

BIS Backs 'Forceful' Rate Hikes Despite Rising Recession Risk

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's central bank umbrella body, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), has urged major economies to forge ahead with forceful interest rate hikes despite the growing threat of recessions and currency market volatility. The Switzerland-based BIS' quarterly report acknowledged that both recession and debt risks were...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Interest rate hikes may bite Biden

Inflation is going to pack a one-two punch for voters and consumers ahead of the midterm elections. The first is inflation itself, manifested in the rise in consumer prices, which is cooling slower than economists expected. The second blow is the continuing rise in interest rates to get inflation under control, which will also hit wallets.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy