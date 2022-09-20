Read full article on original website
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Stripped of WWE NXT North American Title, Big Halloween Havoc Match Set
The WWE NXT North American Championship is now up for grabs. Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title on last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode. Fans voted earlier in the night for Wes Lee to be Hayes’ challenger, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage, and Solo later stepped up to challenge Hayes in the main event.
Popculture
Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
PWMania
Another Member of Triple H’s Team Returning to WWE
Since taking over the creative direction of WWE, Triple H has rehired a number of former wrestlers, including some of those who served on his staff when he was in charge of NXT. The most recent addition to the team is Gabe Sapolsky, who has rejoined the company. PWInsider reports...
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Bleacher Report
Saraya Will Be the Game-Changer AEW's Women's Division Has Been Waiting For
All Elite Wrestling has undergone a bit of a reset following the aftermath of All Out. As such, it needed a big win heading into its second foray into New York City with Dynamite Grand Slam, and it delivered when new signing Saraya garnered an unbelievable reaction and much-needed positive buzz.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
ComicBook
WWE NXT Reveals Date For Halloween Havoc 2022
Tonight's WWE NXT had a number of effects on the upcoming premium live event version of fan-favorite Halloween Havoc, and WWE then went ahead and revealed a new logo and the date of the anticipated event after the episode's conclusion. The newest logo for Halloween Havoc features the new NXT logo and also features a purple outline (as opposed to the previous logos going with green outlines), and the post from NXT also revealed that this year's Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 22nd. You can check out the new logo and the full post from WWE NXT in the Tweet below.
ComicBook
Former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Makes Shocking Return to NXT
WWE NXT's latest episode capped off with a main event to decide the number one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship, featuring JD McDonagh vs Tyler Bate. Both stars looked to hold the upper hand throughout the match and both were looking for second chances at the Title after losing to Breakker previously on different occasions, and ultimately it would be McDonagh who would earn that second Title shot. Breakker would head into the ring to confront McDonagh, but then some familiar music hit, and fans witnessed the return of former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and it would seem he is entering the Title picture for Halloween Havoc.
WWE NXT Results (9/20/2022): Tyler bate vs. JD McDonagh, Frazier vs Axiom 2, Von Wagner & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/20/2022 edition of NXT live on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - NXT Championship #1 Contender's Match: Tyler Bate...
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/23/22) Roman Reigns Returns
As the buildup to Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on SmackDown since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Paul for tonight’s show.
Bleacher Report
Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Shakur Stevenson is set to fight Robson Conceição on Friday night, but he won't be doing it as a world champion. Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) was stripped of the WBC and WBO super featherweight titles after failing to make the 130-pound weight limit Thursday. He weighed in at 131.6 pounds, while Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs) tipped the scales at 129.6 pounds.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE
It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle teases having a role at WWE WrestleMania 39
Kurt Angle dropped an interesting teaser regarding WWE WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall Of Famer most recently appeared on WWE television last month during an episode of Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35. While speaking on the Wrassingh Show, Angle was asked if taking...
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former Champion Makes Surprise NXT Debut After Hard Hitting Main Event
Welcome to the family. There have been a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent weeks and one of the more interesting has been the closure of NXT UK with NXT Europe on the way next year. Several of the NXT UK stars have been brought over to the main NXT roster and that has shaken things up quite a bit. Now it has happened again, with one of the top names coming over.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
