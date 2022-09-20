WWE NXT's latest episode capped off with a main event to decide the number one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship, featuring JD McDonagh vs Tyler Bate. Both stars looked to hold the upper hand throughout the match and both were looking for second chances at the Title after losing to Breakker previously on different occasions, and ultimately it would be McDonagh who would earn that second Title shot. Breakker would head into the ring to confront McDonagh, but then some familiar music hit, and fans witnessed the return of former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and it would seem he is entering the Title picture for Halloween Havoc.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO