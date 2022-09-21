ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The State News, Michigan State University

Board secretary's departure followed meeting with board chair

Former Board of Trustees Secretary and Chief of Staff Eric Scorsone was asked to step down from his position following a meeting on Sept. 9, according to a letter from board chair Dianne Byrum to Scorsone. The letter, obtained by The State News, was dated Sept. 9 and referred to a meeting held the same day, saying Scorsone's duties as board secretary were to end immediately and he would not be assigned any more duties from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.MSU spokespeople were not present at the meeting and had no additional information to share. Board chair Dianne Byrum did...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
The Detroit Free Press

Tudor Dixon calls for resignation of state's top educator over LGBTQ training video

LANSING − Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon called Tuesday for the resignation of Michigan's top school official, citing Michigan Department of Education LGBTQ training materials she said coach teachers to hide information about students from students' parents. "Our schools have lost their way," Dixon said during a news conference held in front...
michiganradio.org

Senate oversight committee advances bills limiting governor's emergency powers

Republican lawmakers have been working on a 30-bill emergency powers package for months. Now, the Senate oversight committee is advancing some of those bills to the full chamber. State Representative Julie Alexander (R-Hanover) is a sponsor. She said every emergency powers law should have three components: “What triggers an emergency,...
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor

Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten

The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges ﻿against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the ﻿Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
michiganradio.org

ACLU to Michigan prisons: banning non-English language books is discriminatory

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is asking the state’s Department of Corrections to allow inmates access to more foreign-language books. Two months ago, the department lifted its ban on non-English language dictionaries. But some educational materials and phrase books in languages other than English are still not allowed.
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
hillsdalecollegian.com

Local lawyer, county GOP leader arrested on Florida warrant

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested local attorney and Republican official Daren Wiseley on Sept. 8 on a warrant from Osceola County, Florida. The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Osceola County issued a warrant on Wiseley for failure to face arraignment on charges of assaulting a firefighter. Court records show Wiseley sought a waiver for his initial arraignment and entered a not guilty plea Sept. 5, and a judge recalled the warrant Sept. 8.
WWMTCw

Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
