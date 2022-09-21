Read full article on original website
Related
Board secretary's departure followed meeting with board chair
Former Board of Trustees Secretary and Chief of Staff Eric Scorsone was asked to step down from his position following a meeting on Sept. 9, according to a letter from board chair Dianne Byrum to Scorsone. The letter, obtained by The State News, was dated Sept. 9 and referred to a meeting held the same day, saying Scorsone's duties as board secretary were to end immediately and he would not be assigned any more duties from Sept. 10 to Sept. 30.MSU spokespeople were not present at the meeting and had no additional information to share. Board chair Dianne Byrum did...
Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Detroit News
Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Lansing — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tudor Dixon calls for resignation of state's top educator over LGBTQ training video
LANSING − Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon called Tuesday for the resignation of Michigan's top school official, citing Michigan Department of Education LGBTQ training materials she said coach teachers to hide information about students from students' parents. "Our schools have lost their way," Dixon said during a news conference held in front...
michiganradio.org
Senate oversight committee advances bills limiting governor's emergency powers
Republican lawmakers have been working on a 30-bill emergency powers package for months. Now, the Senate oversight committee is advancing some of those bills to the full chamber. State Representative Julie Alexander (R-Hanover) is a sponsor. She said every emergency powers law should have three components: “What triggers an emergency,...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
About 500 Michigan doctors agree to support governor’s lawsuit challenging abortion ban
With the support of 514 physicians, a politically active Michigan health care group filed a motion in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging Michigan’s statute criminalizing abortion. “The 1931 abortion ban would force on today’s patients and physicians an obsolete standard of care that has no basis...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
How harassment and politicized issues help push Michigan teachers out of the classroom
Despite the state allocating more and more money into teacher retention and attraction, harassment, change of emotional climate in schools and politicization of K-12 school curricula has been driving teachers to leave the profession the last few years
Grand Ledge Public Schools board candidate files civil complaint about district
Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education candidate, Jason Devenbaugh, filed a civil complaint about the district.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EL City Council passes motion demanding Nessel drop charges against VanAtten
At Tuesday night's meeting, East Lansing City Council passed a motion to demand Attorney General Dana Nessel drop the charges against DeAnthony VanAtten.
East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten
The East Lansing City Council voted to demand that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten - a Black man who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April. VanAtten was charged by Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges, on Aug. 23. He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the Attorney General's Public Integrity Unit.It was revealed during a Sept. 8 Independent Police Oversight Commission meeting by East Lansing Police Department Cpt. Chad Prid that...
New contract increases Lansing School District principals' salaries
The new five-year contract guarantees that each principal in the district will be making a minimum of $100,000 a year.
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
michiganradio.org
ACLU to Michigan prisons: banning non-English language books is discriminatory
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is asking the state’s Department of Corrections to allow inmates access to more foreign-language books. Two months ago, the department lifted its ban on non-English language dictionaries. But some educational materials and phrase books in languages other than English are still not allowed.
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Local lawyer, county GOP leader arrested on Florida warrant
The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested local attorney and Republican official Daren Wiseley on Sept. 8 on a warrant from Osceola County, Florida. The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Osceola County issued a warrant on Wiseley for failure to face arraignment on charges of assaulting a firefighter. Court records show Wiseley sought a waiver for his initial arraignment and entered a not guilty plea Sept. 5, and a judge recalled the warrant Sept. 8.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
Comments / 0