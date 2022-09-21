ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami

By Connor Zimmerlee
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKKfi_0i3a6FYt00

Smith offered praised for Johnson who made his first start as an Aggie on Saturday.

When the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2, many people thought it was time for coach Jimbo Fisher to make a change at the quarterback position.

Ahead of the Aggies' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, that switch was made. It was announced before the Miami game that the Aggies would have quarterback Max Johnson starting under center for the first time as an Aggie.

Making your first start always comes with pressure, especially when that first start is against a top-25 team at home. However, receiver Ainias Smith had plenty of praise for how Johnson handled the pressure of his first start.

"He handled it very well. He handled it just like a professional would," Smith said. "He came in ready. Of course, he knew that expectations were high, everybody knew, but he didn't let that faze him."

Johnson finished his first start as an Aggie completing 10-of-20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. While his stat line isn't overly flashy, he did enough to help the Aggies secure the victory .

A first start is never easy, and at times it showed for Johnson. However, he did well ultimately and played good enough football to win the game. As he settles into the starting role, his numbers will likely continue to improve. Once they do, he could help elevate the Aggies' offense even further in conference play.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: 5 advantages Hogs have over Aggies

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) travel from Fayetteville for the 1st time this season to take on No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Jerry World. It will be the SEC opener for the Aggies, who are coming off a very impressive 17-9 victory over then-No. 13 Miami.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M Aggies#The Miami Hurricanes
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
KBTX.com

Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 26-year-old man after he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend. The shooting happened early Sunday at an apartment complex on W Villa Maria Road. According to arrest records, Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. entered the apartment,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of churches are moving away from the United Methodist Church, including Christ Church in College Station. Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church voted Tuesday night to decide if they will disaffiliate. If this is passed, the church will join the Global Methodist Church.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
BRYAN, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy