Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
Police: 1 man dead after crashing car on Henry Hudson Parkway
They say Brian Keating was driving near West 120th Street when he had a medical episode. The 66-year-old struck the center guide rail, crossed three lanes and then left the roadway.
Goshen police: Man killed on Route 9 after car strikes guardrail, flips over
Goshen Town Police say 52-year-old John Smith, of Florida, was driving on Route 9 when his 1967 Chevy convertible veered off the roadway.
Dutchess County barn from 1865 destroyed by flames after car crashes into it
Police say the driver crashed into a barn in Hughsonville around 3 a.m., causing a fire that quickly spread through the entire building.
Driver unharmed after Rockland County car fire
The driver of a car that caught on fire in Rockland County Thursday managed to escape unharmed, police say.
Police: Ghost gun, 28-round clip found in illegally parked car in Stamford
Stamford police say they recovered a ghost gun from an illegally parked car. Police say an officer spotted a car double parked on Montauk Drive early Tuesday. They say the officer asked a man nearby if the car was his. Police say the man told them the car was not...
Police: Queens man found dead with multiple stab wounds inside Brooklyn apartment
A Queens man was found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.
Police: Thieves used truck to pull ATM in Wallkill Chase Bank robbery
Officers arriving at the scene found an abandoned pickup truck still running with a chain attaching the ATM to the tow hitch.
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
DOC: Bronx inmate who attempted to escape custody jumping into East River has died
Another inmate has died in the custody of the Department of Corrections, making it the 15th inmate this year.
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Torrington
It happened Wednesday at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road.
Ellenville man charged with driving with forged license plate, metal knuckles
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Ellenville man on felony charges of possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. At about 8:20 p.m. on September 19, deputies stopped a vehicle on Route 209 in Napanoch for a traffic infraction. Investigation...
Man who attacked officers during Brooklyn George Floyd protest sentenced to 30 years in prison
The man who attacked NYPD officers during a George Floyd protest in Brooklyn has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
