Andy Montañez/Edgar Joel concert encouraging attendees to support relief efforts at upcoming SteelStacks show on Sunday, Sept. 25

ARTSQUEST HOSTS SHOWS FULL OF LAUGHS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Looking for fresh ideas for a night on the town? Join us as ArtsQuest presents a variety of side-splitting comedy shows. Dehydrated Meatballs & Greg will perform during a run of shows starting Sept. 22. On Oct. 21 We’re Good, You’re Great will perform followed by Synced Up on Oct. 22. On Nov. 4 Pigeon City will fly in to entertain crowds and on Jan. 21 Damon Sumner will take the stage for his stand-up show. Tickets to these shows are now on sale at steelstacks.org.
Allentown West Rotary Hosts Casino Night
Allentown West Rotary Club & the Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce are hosting Casino Night at the Museum. On Friday September 23, 2022 from 5-9pm at America On Wheels Museum, you and friends can have a night out while helping raise funds for a great cause. Rotary International is a charitable, philanthropic organization that operates through our own charitable 501c3 foundation (82-0589636). The Rotary Club Foundation has zero operating expenses and supports many local projects.
Indoor Racing Returns to Lehigh Valley PPL Center – January 6th and 7th
Allentown, PA – The Indoor Auto Racing Series will kick off its 2023 season at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, PA on Friday and Saturday January 6 and 7. The 7th running of the Allentown Indoor Races will once again be presented by Ironton Global and will feature three divisions of racing TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts.
Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever
New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES VEGAN POP-UP MARKET
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is proud to partner with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley to present Mercy Vegan Pop-Up Market on Sunday Oct. 23. The Pop-Up Market will take place on the Air Products Town Square at the SteelStacks campus from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets, for ArtsQuest members $5 and $8 for the general public, are now on sale at Steelstacks.org.
Rebecca Francis Team Announced Relocation to New Office Space
The Rebecca Francis Team moved from their office in Coopersburg to Center Valley. Center Valley, PA (September 22, 2022) — The Rebecca Francis Team, which is ranked in the top half of 1% of all Berkshire Hathaway agents nationwide, has announced its new office location in Center Valley, at 3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 150. The team — which specializes in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County luxury home market — was originally located on 2 N Main St. in Coopersburg, PA.
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces New Board of Directors
Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors, with the appointment of Sandra K. Green, Hope Johnson, and Adrian Marsh. Sandra K. Green has a strong presence in the...
NEW YEAR, NEW SHOWS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is excited to ring in 2023 with classic rock in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling. KASHMIR, EagleMania, Damn the Torpedoes and Hollywood Nights will bring classic rock generation hits to life in the Café. Tickets for ArtsQuest Members will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Receives Grant From PPL Foundation
Pictured (L to R): Mike Raymond, Maria Esposito, Tim Mulligan of CISEasternPA, and Jane George of PPL. Photo Credit: CIS Eastern PA. Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the procurement of a $5,000 grant from The PPL Foundation, which annually awards grants through a competitive application and review process. These funds will support integrated student supports in the schools CISEasternPA serves.
Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Join us for the Ribbon Cutting Celebration of Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC on Wednesday, September 28 from 5pm- 7pm! Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6pm! Recognizing the need for chiropractic care in the growing, family-oriented town of Macungie, the team opened their second office in July 2020. They’re delighted to now have a presence in this lovely suburb of Allentown! At Comprehensive Chiropractic, they provide care for patients of all ages, from babies and children to young parents and older seniors. In their contemporary, open and welcoming new office guests will get the latest in chiropractic paired with something that’s sorely lacking these days—personalized, attentive care. They will take the time to get to know what’s brought guests in. Next, the doctor will craft a customized care plan to help achieve health and wellness goals.
ASR Media Productions Welcomes New Junior Editor
Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – Emmy award-winning ASR Media Productions (ASR Media) recently announced the addition of a new member to their growing team. Cíara Purcell has joined ASR Media as a junior editor. Purcell began her career with ASR Media in the spring of 2022 as...
ARTSQUEST ANNOUCES YEAR END ENTERTAINMENT
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is excited to announce a variety of live musical performances will be hosted in the Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling. Tickets for ArtsQuest Members will go on sale Tuesday Sept. 20. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
Frailey Insurance Team Expands
September 2022 – Felicia M. Gwinn is the newest member of the Frailey Insurance Stroudsburg team. As a mother of two young girls, she understands how important multi-tasking and organization are when it comes to getting the job done. Residing in Pocono Township, she enjoys reading and writing poetry in her spare time. Helping people is one of her passions so the insurance industry is a perfect fit. Previous experience in retail management (customer service driven business) helps her in achieving the agency’s mission of protecting what matters most! She strives to not only make a difference but more importantly, educate her clients on all their insurance needs. Presently she is taking real estate classes to fulfill her dream “to sell real estate on the side and build long lasting trusting relationships with my clients to where they trust me to serve their insurance needs.” Stop in to say hello or for more information, visit: FRMinsurancegroup.com or call 570-421-7447.
Blessing of the Pets
Arrive early around 12:30 PM for food, bake sale, & raffle entries Pet Blessing is at 1 PM. Event is at: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 8227 Hamilton Boulevard. Please have small pets in cages. If your animal is not friendly, please bring a picture. Hot dogs, chicken BBQ,...
Charitable Gift Provides Needed Medical Assistance for the Less Fortunate
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission has seen first-hand the negative effects that limited access to medical care has on the homeless population. To help its clients, the Mission not only operates the on-site DeSales Free Medical Clinic, but also offers monetary assistance for critical, or emergency medical needs not covered by insurance through a bequest donated to the Mission by Dr. Edward Gianforte.
Lamont McClure vetoes ordinance to conduct an operational study of Gracedale
Lamont McClure announces that he has vetoed Bill No. 826, entitled “AN ORDINANCE ISSUING A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING BIDDERS TO CONDUCT A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL STUDY OF GRACEDALE NURSING HOME.”. Statement of Lamont McClure on the Return of Vetoed Ordinance. Gracedale Nursing Home is the most regulated of all...
