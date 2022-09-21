Andy Montañez/Edgar Joel concert encouraging attendees to support relief efforts at upcoming SteelStacks show on Sunday, Sept. 25

September 2022 – Felicia M. Gwinn is the newest member of the Frailey Insurance Stroudsburg team. As a mother of two young girls, she understands how important multi-tasking and organization are when it comes to getting the job done. Residing in Pocono Township, she enjoys reading and writing poetry in her spare time. Helping people is one of her passions so the insurance industry is a perfect fit. Previous experience in retail management (customer service driven business) helps her in achieving the agency’s mission of protecting what matters most! She strives to not only make a difference but more importantly, educate her clients on all their insurance needs. Presently she is taking real estate classes to fulfill her dream “to sell real estate on the side and build long lasting trusting relationships with my clients to where they trust me to serve their insurance needs.” Stop in to say hello or for more information, visit: FRMinsurancegroup.com or call 570-421-7447.

