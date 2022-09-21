Read full article on original website
Veterans committing suicide at rate 2 times higher than VA data shows: study
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A veteran’s group aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides has released a study showing that the suicide rate among veterans is over 30% higher than reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs and that states are undercounting veteran deaths at a combined error rate of 25%.
More veterans die from suicide than VA reports, new study says
A study released Saturday by America’s Warrior Partnership found that suicide among American military veterans is 1.37 times greater than reported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2014 to 2018.
Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
