This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A veteran’s group aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides has released a study showing that the suicide rate among veterans is over 30% higher than reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs and that states are undercounting veteran deaths at a combined error rate of 25%.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO