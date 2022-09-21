ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Independent

Abbott Elementary is the show teachers have deserved for so long

For decades, television has been unrelenting in its attempts to freshen the lens with which we see doctors, lawyers, and cops. Yet the concept of making a comedy about underfunded schools in America? Pretty much unheard of. That was until the 2021 debut of breakout mockumentary, Abbott Elementary, created by and starring the joyful Quinta Brunson.The hilarious, endearing sitcom, which returns to US network ABC for its second season tonight, follows a motley group of determined Philadelphian educators whose primary goal – despite an abysmal lack of resources – is to provide their elementary students with dedicated support and a...
Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students

A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
