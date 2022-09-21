ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Opinion: This Team Should Have Traded For Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWeuO_0i3a5wy900

Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I think the Charlotte Hornets missed out on trading for the three-time NBA All-Star.

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off one of the best offseason moves when they landed three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Cavs now head into the season with Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, who were all All-Stars during the 2022 NBA season.

However, I believe that one team missed out big by not trading for Mitchell.

Who?

The Charlotte Hornets have been among the most mediocre teams in the NBA for quite some time.

They have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2016, and they have lost in the play-in tournament in the last two seasons.

That being said, they are owned by Michael Jordan and have franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball on the roster.

I believe that if they were able to get Mitchell to Charlotte, the duo of Ball and Mitchell would have been lethal.

In August, Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Hornets were interested in Mitchell.

Therefore, I think that they genuinely missed the chance to change their franchise in a big way.

Ball is a talented floor general who averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season.

However, they need a true scorer so that Ball can focus on play-making and not have to carry the offense as a scorer.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game last season, which would have been the perfect fit.

He has also never missed the NBA Playoffs so he would have brought a winning mindset to the team.

There's nothing they can do about it now, but I think this could have been an excellent move for Jordan and the Hornets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Donovan Mitchell
RadarOnline

Nia Long's Boston Celtics Coach Fiancé Ime Udoka Faces Possible Season-Long Suspension Over 'Improper' Relationship With Female Staff Member

Nia Long has yet to speak out about the workplace scandal involving her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.The actress did, however, share an inspirational quote hours before news broke that he allegedly had an "improper" relationship with a female staff member. "When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing," her video post on Instagram began, originally shared by Omology's healing and wellness-based Instagram account."That light that you see ... you see the rainbows and all...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Charlotte Hornets#The Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy