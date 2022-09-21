ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Finishing touches being made on city of Ashland's first roundabout

By Tom E. Puskar, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU69b_0i3a5rYW00

ASHLAND − The city's first roundabout is nearing completion and expected to be open to motorists by the end of September.

Mayor Matt Miller, on Sept. 14, posted an aerial photo of the estimated $1.74 million circular intersection at U.S. Route 250 and Faultless Drive on his Facebook page announcing final work will be completed over the next week or two.

"An ODOT safety grant covered the entire cost of this project," he wrote, "and it is expected to better facilitate the movement of traffic through this very important intersection in our great city."

Miller wrote that a steel city logo will be installed in the center to welcome motorists and visitors to Ashland.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beacon

ODOT construction includes roundabout

Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
PORT CLINTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Boil advisory in effect for parts of eastern Huron following water main break

HURON – A water main break on Cleveland Road is causing several eastern Huron communities to be under a boil advisory until 9:00PM Thursday. The advisory is for the addresses of 1020 Cleveland Road to 2005 Cleveland Road and the subdivisions of By The Shores, Bayberry, Beachwood Villas, Huron Green, and Lands’ End Dr. The advisory has been expanded to 4018 East Cleveland Road, which includes West Old Lake Road, Ceylon Road, and Depot Street.
HURON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Ashland, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County

A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
UNION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel City#Roundabout#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Odot
wqkt.com

Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site

The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Dies in Semi versus SUV Accident

Information has been released for a fatal Holmes County crash. The Sheriff’s Office reports that they are investigating the two-vehicle accident that happened Monday, around 10:50am, at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187. Deputies indicate that a GMC SUV driven by a 60-year-old, from Dundee, was...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtuz.com

More Lane Restrictions on I-77

Lane closures are expected to continue on Interstate 77 for various maintenance and construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 notes the weather-permitting work is between Strasburg and Bolivar. This lane restriction can happen at various times. The area of work is at the existing truck weigh station....
STRASBURG, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy