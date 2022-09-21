ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side

Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
nypressnews.com

Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots.
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
fox32chicago.com

Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
