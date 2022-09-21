Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
nypressnews.com
Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots.
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
Mother of teen shot in Pilsen describes confusion, terror at scene
CHICAGO — The mother of a teen who was shot in the head last week is now speaking out about her 13-year-old son. Axel Robledo was shot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday September 13 near 21st Place and Wood in Pilsen. Chicago police said he was outside with a family member when two people walked up […]
cwbchicago.com
#41: Felon engaged in ‘gunfight at the OK Corral’ while on electronic monitoring, officials say
A convicted felon engaged in “a gunfight at the OK Corral” on a bustling Chicago street while he was on electronic monitoring for a felony case, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Cousins, 21, is the 41st person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
2 boys, both 16, critically hurt in drive-by shooting near Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two teenagers are in critical condition after they were shot near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side.
3 injured in Gresham hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say
Three people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
nypressnews.com
Woman took nephew, 3, from home without permission to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged. The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
Woman seen on surveillance throwing 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan, police say
A 3-year-old child was in “very critical condition” after police said a woman threw him into Lake Michigan. The incident was caught on surveillance video, police said. The video was recorded from Chicago’s Navy Pier on Monday afternoon. First responders were called when someone reported a child...
Chicago Journal
West Pullman man charged in Woodlawn shooting that left 2 dead, 1 critical, and another wounded
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man from the West Pullman neighborhood has been charged in a shooting over the weekend that left 2 people dead, another man in critical condition, and a fourth wounded, authorities said. Police announced charges Wednesday against Khalil Gilmore, 20, of the first block of E. Brayton...
Man Arrested After Firing Rifle at Police in Chicago's Marshall Square, Officials Say
A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials. Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
