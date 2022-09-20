Read full article on original website
Strictly star Richie Anderson 'nearly deafened Zoe Ball' discovering same-sex pairing
Strictly Come Dancing launch show spoilers follow. Richie Anderson has shared his enthusiastic reaction to getting a same-sex pairing on Strictly. The Radio 2 DJ appeared on Strictly Come Dancing's launch show on Friday (Septembr 23) where he discovered he'd be paired with Giovanni Pernice. Following the launch show, Richie...
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan brands Shane Richie's EastEnders story "ridiculous"
Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has branded her ex-husband Shane Richie's EastEnders story "ridiculous". After being absent from the BBC soap for nearly four years, Shane recently reprised his popular role as Alfie Moon. Upon his return to the Square, Alfie promised to win back Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) ahead...
EastEnders' Scarlett Butcher hears a heartbreaking admission in Janine baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Scarlett Butcher will hear a heartbreaking admission about her mum Janine Butcher's pregnancy in EastEnders. The young Walford resident was alarmed to learn last week that her mum is expecting a baby with Mick Carter when Janine made a grand announcement in the pub without even talking to her daughter first.
The Resident season 6 finally reveals Conrad’s new love interest
The Resident season 6 spoilers follow. After months of speculation following the season five finale, The Resident has revealed who Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) new love interest is. In the first episode of season 6, it was revealed that Conrad is dating Cade (Kaley Ronayne), who was seen trying to win...
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
‘Twilight’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Stars’ Love Lives
So in love! As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen. After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following […]
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples' first official photos revealed
Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2022, and with it, all our celebrity-professional couples have been confirmed by the BBC ahead of Saturday night's (September 24) first live show. Strictly itself has many traditions. Blackpool week, the words 'Keeeeeeeep dancing', the other judges teasing Craig if they feel he's been...
Casualty clears up confusion over Paige Allcott's future on the show
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has cleared up the ongoing confusion around Paige Allcott's role in the show. Shalisha James-Davis joined the BBC medical drama as new F1 doctor Paige last year, with her first scenes airing back in January. Paige was then thrown into a hard-hitting new story when her...
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
Corrie actor quits
I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 24 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain, Noeva, Eddy. Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire. Olly - David, Beatty Brothers, Shaka, Benjamin, Marc. Week 3 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633318-the-voice-2022-uk-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-three.html. Week 4 first look (spoilers) - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633778-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-at-tonights-contestants-at-the-blind-auditions-2.html. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
Which pro did you most want to have a celebrity?
I know Luba doesn’t get a lot of love from those experienced in ballroom & latin on this sub forum, but I really thought she shone in comparison to Michelle during the John Legend performance. Obviously Michelle is a newbie and it could be nerves, plus I’m sure we...
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
What would you do to improve EastEnders?
I think there's a lot to like about EastEnders at the moment, but still a lot of areas that could be improved. Personally, I still think a lot of cast should be written out. I think they made a good decision to write out Rainie and Stuart, but for me, a lot of characters still aren't working. Mick's leaving, but the rest of the Carters should go too, including Shirley and Linda. All Shirley's done for years is bark at everyone, and Linda's been a poor character since she was introduced. I think the Taylors are quite weak too, so I'd potentially write them out too. An alternate option is to kill off Karen who is the weakest link. Stacey and Jean Slater should go. Ben has never been the same character since the new actor took on the role, so I'd write out him and Callum. Honey, Billy and the kids should go - I'm sure no explanation is needed for this. Jay too should go.
Can't remember the last time Corrie was any good
Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.
