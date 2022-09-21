ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed

HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
