Read full article on original website
Related
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed and someone who is believed to be the suspected shooter was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman speaks out after her husband was shot, killed hours before her 2-year-old was found dead inside hot vehicle; Says family knew the gunman
HOUSTON – In an emotional interview, Mabel Essien spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner about her husband Michael and her 2-year-old son Micah who both died on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hanging on faith. I’m walking on faith. The only thing keeping me here is faith,” Essien said....
fox26houston.com
Family of Neveah Hall awarded $95.5 million after suffering brain damage by former dentist
HOUSTON - A Houston family was awarded $95.5 million to Neveah Hall's family after she suffered irreversible brain damage while she was improperly sedated and restrained during her dental treatment. The case made headlines back in 2016 after the then 4-year-old was left with severe brain damage from what should...
Texas woman fatally shot, NCIS agent wounded during probe over domestic violence claims
ATASCOCITA, Texas — An investigation into a domestic violence allegation in Texas turned deadly on Thursday when a man fatally shot his wife, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another person, who may be a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator, was also injured in the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Click2Houston.com
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
Mystery as missing dad found shot dead before body of two-year-old son discovered a mile away in his stolen car
A MISSING dad was found shot dead hours before the body of his two-year-old son was discovered one mile away in a stolen car. Police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the two deaths after both victims were found in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear how the little...
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
cw39.com
Suspect in custody for creating fake car tags
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A routine traffic stop was anything but, after a suspect ends up getting arrested for what’s inside his vehicle. Turns out a number of fake temporary vehicle car tags were found inside. It was just after midnight, this morning September 21, when a deputy from...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
Click2Houston.com
Houston mother seeking answers after 5-year-old son suffered head bruise during school
HOUSTON – The Houston mother said she wants answers after her son returned home from elementary school Monday with a huge knot on his forehead. Natasha Silas said she’s frustrated she’s not getting straight answers from Woodson Elementary School in Sunnyside as to how her son 5-year-old Timothy received a forehead injury during school.
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
fox26houston.com
30-year-old capital murder defendant free from jail after posting $9,000 bond
HOUSTON - 30-year-old Eric Todd Semien and three others are charged with capital murder in the May 26, 2016, deaths of Javier Moreno and Roger Pantoja. "They killed two people, and they also put a gun to a young mother with a 2-month-old, they put a gun to her head as well," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 1