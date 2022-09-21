NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted in the assault of a woman in Camden County last week is in custody in the Pulaski County jail and is awaiting transfer. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, 43-year-old Stephen Wachholtz was located when investigators in Pulaski County searched an area near Dixon where he was thought to be hiding. He had been a fugitive since Sept. 15 when he attacked a woman who was giving him a ride to Dixon from Eugene where he had been kicked out of the residence in which he had been staying.

