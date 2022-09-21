Read full article on original website
Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton
Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
Valley Hope of Boonville counselors help college students overcome marijuana addiction
BOONVILLE — Government statistics showed substance abuse was on the rise Tuesday, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence. Marijuana use continued to grow on area college campuses. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their addictions through outpatient...
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
Siteman Cancer Center to collaborate with University of Missouri on research
COLUMBIA — Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A major focus...
How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes
JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
VP Harris holds roundtable with South Carolina college students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a university in South Carolina on Tuesday where she held a roundtable discussion with students. Only nine Claflin University students were selected to participate in the roundtable with Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “You are our future and when...
Columbia job fair offers high paying jobs
COLUMBIA — Employers and job seekers found a new way to get together in Columbia Thursday. Several Columbia organizations hosted the first annual Connecting the Community Job Fair at Columbia’s Armory Sports and Recreation Center. 22 employers from a variety of industries offered high paying jobs. Job seekers...
Columbia City Council approves $500 million budget for fiscal year 2023
COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders approved a $5 million budget for next year during Monday night’s council meeting. The new budget included pay raises for city employees and staff increases for the police, fire and health departments. Columbia’s budget for the next fiscal year included a $2 monthly...
New MU Health Care research on program addressing childhood obesity
September is Childhood Obesity Awareness month and researchers at MU Health Care have come out with a new study on how children and their families can put healthy habits into practice in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Researchers with the University of Missouri School of Medicine examined the effectiveness...
Gage highlights honorees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Columbia Enshrinement
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Jefferson City Jay and Missouri Tiger standout Justin Gage will take his place among the greatest athletes in Missouri history. Gage is among several mid-Missouri standouts who will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this fall. Gage went on to play eights...
Donald Trump would carry Missouri if he runs in 2024, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — While former president Donald Trump has publicly flirted with the idea of running for president once again in 2024, exclusive polling obtained by KRCG 13 finds more than half of Missourians would vote for him. SurveyUSA once again asked voters who they would vote for in...
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based food product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, September 22
New Bloomfield — Jefferson City, Hickman, Blair Oaks are all major winners Thursday evening. Check out the video above for all the highlights and scores.
Missouri housing market experiencing major adjustments due to increasing interest rates
New Bloomfield — With the Federal Reserve announcing another interest rate hike Wednesday, the hurdles to secure a mortgage loan continue to increase. During the pandemic, interest rates were at a near zero. Today, interest rates have now doubled in the last year, putting Missouri home buyers seeking a...
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
Man wanted for assault is found in Pulaski County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted in the assault of a woman in Camden County last week is in custody in the Pulaski County jail and is awaiting transfer. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, 43-year-old Stephen Wachholtz was located when investigators in Pulaski County searched an area near Dixon where he was thought to be hiding. He had been a fugitive since Sept. 15 when he attacked a woman who was giving him a ride to Dixon from Eugene where he had been kicked out of the residence in which he had been staying.
