Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton

Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
FULTON, MO
Jefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com

Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
TENNESSEE STATE
krcgtv.com

Siteman Cancer Center to collaborate with University of Missouri on research

COLUMBIA — Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A major focus...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes

JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
krcgtv.com

VP Harris holds roundtable with South Carolina college students

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a university in South Carolina on Tuesday where she held a roundtable discussion with students. Only nine Claflin University students were selected to participate in the roundtable with Harris and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “You are our future and when...
ORANGEBURG, SC
krcgtv.com

Columbia job fair offers high paying jobs

COLUMBIA — Employers and job seekers found a new way to get together in Columbia Thursday. Several Columbia organizations hosted the first annual Connecting the Community Job Fair at Columbia’s Armory Sports and Recreation Center. 22 employers from a variety of industries offered high paying jobs. Job seekers...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia City Council approves $500 million budget for fiscal year 2023

COLUMBIA — Columbia city leaders approved a $5 million budget for next year during Monday night’s council meeting. The new budget included pay raises for city employees and staff increases for the police, fire and health departments. Columbia’s budget for the next fiscal year included a $2 monthly...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

New MU Health Care research on program addressing childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness month and researchers at MU Health Care have come out with a new study on how children and their families can put healthy habits into practice in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Researchers with the University of Missouri School of Medicine examined the effectiveness...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man wanted for assault is found in Pulaski County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man wanted in the assault of a woman in Camden County last week is in custody in the Pulaski County jail and is awaiting transfer. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Department, 43-year-old Stephen Wachholtz was located when investigators in Pulaski County searched an area near Dixon where he was thought to be hiding. He had been a fugitive since Sept. 15 when he attacked a woman who was giving him a ride to Dixon from Eugene where he had been kicked out of the residence in which he had been staying.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

