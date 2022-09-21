Read full article on original website
Bill Miler
2d ago
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 wake up Cookie thank you Orland Park City Hall and police department for finding a way to circumvent this stupid law that these Democrats are trying to push through just too bad the rest of the surrounding suburbs won't take your lead which I wish they would Tim Fox is the worst State's Attorney ever Lori Lightfoot has no idea what the hell she's doing maybe the mayor of Orland should run for mayor in Chicago
Reply(5)
39
Jimmy Jam
2d ago
safe t act would have been okay if they weren't letting go of violent criminals already. A lot on home monitoring are also out there committing more crimes.
Reply(1)
14
Roman Feris
2d ago
I applaud Orland park, I , Blue Lives Matter, live next to Orland park and I know they don't mess around they're serious about their job
Reply(2)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wlip.com
Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County
(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
Illinois Mayor Blasts Act to Eliminate Cash Bail and Increase Protections for Inmates
An Illinois mayor blasted a state law eliminating cash bail, saying it will leave communities more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose “their constitutional rights.”. “We must not allow this law to stand as passed,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said Tuesday at a town meeting according to...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
fox32chicago.com
Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old detained for allegedly bringing gun to West Chicago High School
WEST CHICAGO - A DuPage County judge ordered that a 14-year-old boy be detained until at least his next court appearance after allegedly bringing a gun to his suburban school. On Wednesday, a School Resource Officer at West Chicago High School was notified that a student had allegedly shown off a gun while in the building.
25 indicted for PPP loan fraud in Will County; some filed while in jail
Joliet police and federal authorities announced that 25 people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Cook County Judge arrested on domestic battery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday.Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home Tuesday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the court cases over which Judge Boyd is presiding are now on hold.Boyd did not make it into work at the Markham Courthouse on Wednesday, and there is a possibility that he won't be ruling on any cases in the future after his arrest.Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
newschannel20.com
Missing Illinois man found safe
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Scott M. Rhodes was canceled at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police say Rhodes was found and is safe. ORIGINAL:. Illinois State Police, ISP, on Wednesday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a man who "is missing based...
Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail
JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses. So far, 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation...
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights rejects petition to ban tax incentives for proposed Chicago Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A petition to ban Arlington Heights financial incentives for the Chicago Bears or other businesses is being rejected. Village officials say there weren't enough valid signatures. The petition called for the village to create a new ordinance that wouldn't allow any financial or other incentives to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego switches police car order
With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation. Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme. The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million...
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
wlsam.com
Governor Pat Quinn’s Thoughts on Chicago, Violence, and the Mayoral Race
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. They talk about recent events in Chicago and whether or not Quinn is considering throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor.
fox32chicago.com
Anti-violence group says permits pulled for softball league after Washington Park mass shooting
CHICAGO - Khalil Denny wanted to watch a friendly ballgame in Washington Park, his mom said. But about 7:45 p.m. Sept. 13, an argument between two groups near the baseball field escalated into an exchange of gunfire, killing Denny, 19, and Lionel Coward, 43, and wounding eight others. "He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later Pt. 2
CHICAGO - This month marks 40 years since seven Chicago-area residents died of poisoning after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. In all those years, no one has ever been charged with the murders. In part two of a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko talks with three former federal...
pnw.edu
A Message from the PNW Office of Public Safety
This morning (Sept. 21) at approximately 11:40 a.m., a female student was attacked by a male suspect in an elevator in the Gyte Building on the Hammond Campus. The female student had entered the elevator alone, when the male suspect forced his way into the elevator and committed sexual battery on the female. A witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Comments / 47