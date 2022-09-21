Read full article on original website
Columbia may see changes in the way help provided to homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Wednesday, the Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness will no longer be meeting, but Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the work is not done yet. "We're going to get a written report, then start working in smaller groups so we can start to put the pieces together," Rickenmann explained. "At the end of the day I wish we could say that we can end homelessness but that's not realistic... I think we can massively reduce it."
Columbia homelessness task force talks about rapid shelter, proposed distributions ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness met Wednesday afternoon to talk about the timeline for rapid shelter in Columbia and to discuss a proposed ordinance about free distributions to the homeless. The leader of the Task Force, City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, proposed an ordinance,...
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews. Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall. At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional...
Columbia City Council to vote on funding for GANGS in Peace pilot program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local organization known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program. The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
Lexington-Richland 5 publishes Phase II of its financial audit
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland 5 has released the second phase of its financial audit to the public. Board chairwoman Jan Hammond says the financial audit reveals more misspending and a lack of oversight by former boards on construction projects. Phase II of the audit explores all spending from 2016...
Lexington One honors eight teachers with Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grants
The Lexington District One Educational Foundation recently awarded eight Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grant Awards to deserving recipients in the district. According to the district, fall grant awards totaled $2,000 and will positively impact 2,338 students in six schools in the district. The following teachers were recipients of the Educational...
"Think about your legacy. The money will follow": Business helping Latino entrepreneurs in the Midlands
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Entrepreneurship is in Vanessa Mota's blood. Her great grandparents, grandparents, and father were all business owners. Mato said she saw a need for Latino entrepreneurs to have support so they could thrive in their businesses. "So many people did not have all the resources for businesses, especially in the Latino community. There was a gap there," Mato said.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several events in the South Carolina Midlands are planned as part of a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. To find more events throughout the state, check this schedule. FIESTA!. Oct. 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Richland...
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Threat at Laurens District 55 High School was 'initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank', superintendent says
LAURENS, S.C. — Update at 1:45 p.m.:. The following update is from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office:. "Regarding the situation from today at Laurens District 55 High School: Following a thorough search and investigation by law enforcement and district officials, it was determined that there is no credible threat in the school. It was concluded that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent of it being a prank. Laurens County School District 55 is handling this situation in accordance with the District Code of Conduct to discipline the student. Sheriff Reynolds had the following to say, 'This is unfortunately a very serious disruption. Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act and we will transport this individual to DJJ. It is our hope that this type of reckless behavior will stop.'"
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
Swansea clerk-treasurer files counterclaim, plaintiff's lawyer replies
SWANSEA, S.C. — There are more developments in the legal back and forth over the Town of Swansea's finances. Now, the town's clerk-treasurer, Margaret Harvey, has filed a counterclaim against council members Doris Simmons, Michael Luongo, and former council member Barrett Black. The original lawsuit was filed by Simmons,...
Audit shows years of problems in District 5
A recently completed audit found years of lax oversight, misspending, policy violations and potential abuses in Lexington-Richland School District 5. The report by national auditing firm Jaramillo Accounting Group cited instances of non-competitive procurement practices, unusual invoices, the overpaying of vendors and “red flags” for fraud. Trustees sought...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
