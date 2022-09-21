Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5-Must Try Spots for Beaverton Restaurant Week
The secret is out: Beaverton’s food scene is full of both offshoots of Portland classics, and its own unique blend of restaurants, some of which (dare we say) rival Rose City favorites. So it’s no surprise the city has a thriving restaurant week brimming with limited, restaurant-week-specific specials only available during that period. Over 40 businesses are participating in this week's event, offering everything from coffee to Thai to pizza. Beaverton Restaurant Week is running now through Saturday, October 2. Not sure where to start? Here are five picks that represent the best of the west.
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Despite the Blight, Portland Apartment Rents Are Up and May Be Heading Higher
Given all the crime, trash and graffiti, and a downtown that’s been hollowed out by COVID, you’d think no one would be moving to Portland and rents would be falling. Portland is still attracting new arrivals, and apartment rents are rising, because the rest of the West Coast is worse, at least in terms of cost, according to a new report from Marcus & Millichap, a real estate broker and research firm based in Calabasas, Calif.
We’re Thrilled to Report That Portland Is Weirder Than Ever
Teeming with eccentric museums, haunted house bars, and more pinball machines per capita than anywhere in the country, Portland, Oregon, is a city so intrinsically quirky that it makes Portlandia look like a documentary. The infamously offbeat city has long been a mecca for hilariously specific restaurant concepts and singular thrills, like caviar-fueled queer dance parties, potential buried treasure and cinnamon roll-exclusive bakeries with pastries so extravagant they make Cinnabon look like Weight Watchers, but Portland’s developed a grittier edge of late.
pdxmonthly.com
Kann Is Portland’s Best New Restaurant, with Revelatory Haitian Cooking
Pictured above: Kann's cooking embraces tradition but also detours in an. imagined Haiti, watermelon shaved ice over butterfish crudo to a beastial,. Haitian coffee rubbed short rib (front right). The doors at Kann open at 4 p.m., and it's instant prime time. By 4:25, the house of Gregory Gourdet—celebrity chef...
Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24
Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
Where to Drink This Week
16025 SW Regatta Lane, Beaverton, 503-941-5251, oyatsupan.com. 8 am-3:30 pm daily. Though best known for its milk bread and sweet rolls, Oyatsupan also serves a variety of warm beverages to go with those baked goods. The newest menu item is a Hojicha latte, a Japanese green tea typically steamed to stop the oxidation process and then roasted, resulting in little to no bitterness as well as a low caffeine content. Oyatsupan promises that it is the perfect drink to transition from summer to fall thanks to the nutty notes from the tea and the creaminess of the oat milk.
hereisoregon.com
10 bird watching destinations around Oregon
It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
New affordable housing project opens in St. Johns
Cathedral Village Apartments includes 110 units and is funded in part by the Portland affordable housing bond.Another project funded by the Portland affordable housing bond formally opened in St. Johns on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Cathedral Village Apartments is the inaugural development from Catholic Charities of Oregon and Related Northwest. It consists of 110 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $519-$1,576 per month. Common area amenities include a community room with kitchen, shared laundry, music and teen rooms, playground, and picnic area with barbecue. "We're thrilled to celebrate the completion of Cathedral Village," said Natalie Wood, Executive...
Need food or shelter in Portland? Try these resources
Blanchet House is one nonprofit organization located in Old Town that offers food, shelter and aid to those in need.
Best of the Fests! 7 Fall Festivals That Celebrate the Season
Celebrate all things autumn by getting out into the country to enjoy some fabulous fall festivals. Autumn leaves are falling and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. That’s right – fall is here and with it comes a bevvy of family-friendly fall festivals. In the Portland area, we’re lucky to be surrounded by agriculture of all kinds, from the apple orchards of Hood River to pumpkin patches on Sauvie Island. All you need to do to get in on this autumn action is pick a weekend in October and get ready to press cider, pet goats, fly kites, and watch a pumpkin boat race that’s like no other around.
