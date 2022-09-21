Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Fran, California's Favorite Whale, Died After Fatal Encounter with a Ship
In California, a beloved 50-foot humpback whale killed by a ship collision washes up. A famous and well-liked humpback whale was killed by a ship hit and washed up dead in California. Fran the Whale. The whale, known as "Fran," was about 50 feet long and washed up dead in...
Twitter whistleblower: Company’s tolerance of Trump led to taking ‘extreme risk’
Former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli said the company’s tolerance of former President Trump led her to take the “extreme risk” of testifying before the Jan. 6 Committee, according to an interview with The Washington Post. “I realize that by being who I am and doing what I’m doing, I’m opening myself and my family to extreme…
Amazon Freevee Partners With Bishop T.D. Jakes to Launch Faith-Based On-Demand Service and FAST Channel (EXCLUSIVE)
Amazon Freevee is getting into business with Bishop T.D. Jakes, signing a two-year deal with the spiritual figure to launch a FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel and provide on-demand access to 300 hours of Jakes’ content. The deal, which launches Dec. 1 and covers rights in the U.S., UK and Germany, will include sermons, interviews and other unscripted, faith-based programming from Jakes’ library — which has been amassed over 45 years. While the programming will be available on demand at that time, the FAST channel will launch in early 2023 on Amazon Freevee and within Prime Video. Michael Phillips, the chief operating...
Comments / 0