WKYC
Cleveland Guardians announce 'Fan Appreciation Weekend' for final homestand at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Sept. 21, 2022. As the regular MLB season comes to a close and the pennant race heats up, the Cleveland Guardians have planned a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" as they finish the regular season at Progressive Field.
chuh.org
Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame
Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
Mentor, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brunswick High School football team will have a game with Mentor High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
mymix1041.com
Dr. Ty Stone – New President of Cleveland State CC
We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
WKYC
JAY DIY: Putting the finishing touches on a fence for Stephanie Haney & Mike Polk Jr.'s pup Oscar Wilde
CLEVELAND — We are back with Part 2 to our "Operation Oscar's Fence" project, which involves building a fence for my friends and colleagues Stephanie Haney and Mike Polk Jr. — and their dog, Oscar Wilde McCool. Last week, we installed fencing posts into the ground, and one...
Cleveland Scene
Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000
Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
High school football Week 6 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of high school football kicks off the second half of the season with a slate of potential playoff previews and important conference matchups. Defending Division III state champion Chardon, the No. 9-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, bounced back in a big way against Mayfield after having its 31-game winning streak snapped by Riverside. The Hilltoppers face their third Western Reserve Conference foe in as many weeks at No. 24 Kenston in a battle of 4-1 Region 9 teams.
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Cleveland police arrest Rocky River man, accuse him of heaving water bottle at Jimmy Haslam
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Rocky River man has been arrested and accused of throwing a water bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam after the New York Jets scored on their last possession Sunday. The 51-year-old, who has not been charged in Cleveland Municipal Court, was accused of assault,...
hbsdealer.com
ABC Supply opens new Cleveland branch
ABC Supply, the national distributor of roofing, siding, and building products has opened its latest location in Cleveland, Ohio. The new branch is managed by Joey Fornaro who joined ABC Supply in 2007. Fornaro began his ABC career as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio location. Since, Fornaro...
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
WKYC
3News' Austin Love's Kickin' Kielbasa Cleveland Chili recipe
CLEVELAND — It is officially fall! Also, it is also game day for the Cleveland Browns!. 3News' Austin Love showed us a great fall recipe that will feed the whole family during the fall football season. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
beckersasc.com
The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100
Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year. The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:. Note: Six schools tied for 36th...
Cleveland Scene
The Best Restaurants, Food, and Drink in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Cleveland is a little obsessed with food, and rightly so. From burgers to barbecue, vegetarian to sushi and everything in between, everyone has their opinions on what's best. In this year's Best of Cleveland poll, you weren't shy about sharing them either, with tens of thousands of votes pouring in across dozens of categories.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
Cleveland to Dublin Direct Flights Coming Soon
City Council to introduce legislation Monday providing incentive to Aer Lingus
