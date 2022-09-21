ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

chuh.org

Ten Inducted Into Heights High Alumni Hall of Fame

Sept. 20, 2022 -- The Heights Schools Foundation and the CH-UH City School District inducted 10 new members into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on September 17 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The 2022 inductees are Peter Bendix ‘04, Al Carr ‘84, Diana Cohen ‘97,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
High School Football PRO

Mentor, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brunswick High School football team will have a game with Mentor High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BRUNSWICK, OH
mymix1041.com

Dr. Ty Stone – New President of Cleveland State CC

We were joined in the mix studio by Cleveland State’s president Dr. Ty Stone. She shared her experience of being in the Cleveland Community over the first 80 days as the new College President. They also discussed the potential growth of the new Health and Science building and other programs that are showing major growth in the past year. Learn more about Cleveland State online at http://www.clevelandstatecc.edu/
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football Week 6 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of high school football kicks off the second half of the season with a slate of potential playoff previews and important conference matchups. Defending Division III state champion Chardon, the No. 9-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, bounced back in a big way against Mayfield after having its 31-game winning streak snapped by Riverside. The Hilltoppers face their third Western Reserve Conference foe in as many weeks at No. 24 Kenston in a battle of 4-1 Region 9 teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter

CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
CLEVELAND, OH
hbsdealer.com

ABC Supply opens new Cleveland branch

ABC Supply, the national distributor of roofing, siding, and building products has opened its latest location in Cleveland, Ohio. The new branch is managed by Joey Fornaro who joined ABC Supply in 2007. Fornaro began his ABC career as a roof loader at the company’s Mentor, Ohio location. Since, Fornaro...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News' Austin Love's Kickin' Kielbasa Cleveland Chili recipe

CLEVELAND — It is officially fall! Also, it is also game day for the Cleveland Browns!. 3News' Austin Love showed us a great fall recipe that will feed the whole family during the fall football season. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersasc.com

The 15 most expensive medical schools in US News' top 100

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is the most expensive medical school on U.S. News & World Report's list of the top 100 medical schools for primary care in 2023, costing students $68,788 per year. The 15 most expensive medical schools and their rankings:. Note: Six schools tied for 36th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
CLEVELAND, OH

