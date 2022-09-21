ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
cohaitungchi.com

17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels

While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale

General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
Eater

Another Food Hall Is Opening on the Las Vegas Strip

A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
Fox5 KVVU

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
963kklz.com

It’s A Big Weekend For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

It is going to be a big weekend in Las Vegas for food lovers, or “foodies,” and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of my...
The Associated Press

Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
8newsnow.com

42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast

The Rat Pack is Back Show’s Drew Anthony is in studio to let us know that the San Gennaro Feast is back again! The food and music festival starts September 21st and goes through September 25th at the M Resort.
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
KRON4 News

‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
