UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West Champions
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North Texas
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the season
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
cohaitungchi.com
17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels
While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale
General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
North Las Vegas local wins over $55k at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
A Las Vegas local who lives in the north valley walked away from Rampart Casino in Summerlin with over $55,000!
Eater
Another Food Hall Is Opening on the Las Vegas Strip
A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
Fox5 KVVU
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
49th Greek Food Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
Fox5 KVVU
New York man raises reward to $40,000 for precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jack Abraham has been praying for the return of his traveling Torah for months now. It was stolen during a jewelry convention at the Venetian Expo in June. The compact Torah fills the Jewish required religious reading on the road. Abraham said this Torah has...
Costa Vida Looks to Be Headed to Vegas at Last
The chain already has three locations operating in Nevada
963kklz.com
It’s A Big Weekend For Food Lovers In Las Vegas
It is going to be a big weekend in Las Vegas for food lovers, or “foodies,” and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of my...
Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
Las Vegas bakers show their skills on Food Network
Korey Wells with Whiskful Thinking Cakes, Christy Horner of ROCKsugar Custom Cakes, and Kristen Hutton with Decorate Me joined forces to form a team to take part in the contest.
8newsnow.com
42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast
The Rat Pack is Back Show’s Drew Anthony is in studio to let us know that the San Gennaro Feast is back again! The food and music festival starts September 21st and goes through September 25th at the M Resort.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
Class-action lawsuit alleges MGM ‘robbed’ customers pennies at a time
A class-action lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International on Wednesday accuses casinos of keeping the change -- failing to pay cashout tickets in full -- and thus breaking their contract with customers.
Pickleball popularity growing, 4-day clinic being offered
Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
Groundbreaking for million-dollar luxury homes near Sunset Park
Blue Heron CEO Tyler Jones held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday to launch Oasi which is the name of the new community that will be located in the Tomiyasu neighborhood, near East Sunset and South Pecos roads.
