FDA warns people not to cook chicken in NyQuil

The FDA is warning people to not cook chicken in NyQuil.

This comes after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook their poultry in the basic ingredients in NyQuil and other over the counter cough products.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties making it more concentrated. Breathing it can damage your lungs.

This isn’t the only dangerous challenge involving OTC medications. The FDA says teens have died during the Benadryl challenge which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.