Public Health

FDA warns people not to cook chicken in NyQuil

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
The FDA is warning people to not cook chicken in NyQuil.

This comes after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook their poultry in the basic ingredients in NyQuil and other over the counter cough products.

The FDA says boiling medication can change its properties making it more concentrated. Breathing it can damage your lungs.

This isn’t the only dangerous challenge involving OTC medications. The FDA says teens have died during the Benadryl challenge which includes taking a lot of the meds to hallucinate.

Violet 28
2d ago

It says a lot about our society when you have to warn people not to do something that would seem common sense. 🤔

Danny boom botz
2d ago

They have also issued a warning not to drink Hemlock or Arsenic, but I’m sure TicTokers will be trying that next, just to see what happens.

R Lucas
2d ago

if you that stupid you deserve what's gonna happen to you. The sudo scientific term for things like this is Darwinsim in reverse.

#Benadryl#Otc#Meds#Hallucinate#Foodsafety#General Health
Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

