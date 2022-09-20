ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Support for Open Lands Bond Program

By Ravalli County Right to Farm and Ranch Board: Al Babel, Haydon Davis, Joann Hosko, Howard Lyons, Alan Maki, Jay Meyer, Darrel Sperry, Kimberly Richardson (ex-officio) It doesn’t matter if your family has lived in the Bitterroot for generations or if you’re new to the valley, we can all see change occurring. Ravalli County is one of the fastest growing places in Montana, and we understand why. As farmers and ranchers, it offers some of the most productive land in Montana, not to mention pristine landscapes that offer endless hunting, fishing, and recreation opportunities. That’s why it’s so important for us to preserve the Bitterroot’s working farms and ranches and make sure that the generations that come after us have access to the same valley that we do.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
Stevensville Schools – Disposal items for bid

Stevensville School District has disposal items available for bid. If you have questions about the items available, please contact the District Office at 406-777-5481 x137 or email [email protected] Sealed bids will be accepted in the District Office until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 5. Please make sure and provide contact information with your bid(s).
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Marvin Louis Smith

Marvin Louis Smith, 75, of Stevensville passed away in his home of natural causes on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Marvin was born on September 15, 1946, in Clarkston, Washington, to Otto and Josephine Smith. The Smith family moved to Missoula in 1957 where they lived for a short time before moving permanently to Frenchtown, Montana where all children attended Frenchtown schools. During high school, Marvin was the captain of the basketball team. Throughout his senior year he also worked at Horner Waldorf to help support the family.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Notice to Creditor – Emboss

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT D. EMBESI, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
HAMILTON, MT
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
