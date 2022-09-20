By Ravalli County Right to Farm and Ranch Board: Al Babel, Haydon Davis, Joann Hosko, Howard Lyons, Alan Maki, Jay Meyer, Darrel Sperry, Kimberly Richardson (ex-officio) It doesn’t matter if your family has lived in the Bitterroot for generations or if you’re new to the valley, we can all see change occurring. Ravalli County is one of the fastest growing places in Montana, and we understand why. As farmers and ranchers, it offers some of the most productive land in Montana, not to mention pristine landscapes that offer endless hunting, fishing, and recreation opportunities. That’s why it’s so important for us to preserve the Bitterroot’s working farms and ranches and make sure that the generations that come after us have access to the same valley that we do.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO