Read full article on original website
Related
bitterrootstar.com
Support for Open Lands Bond Program
By Ravalli County Right to Farm and Ranch Board: Al Babel, Haydon Davis, Joann Hosko, Howard Lyons, Alan Maki, Jay Meyer, Darrel Sperry, Kimberly Richardson (ex-officio) It doesn’t matter if your family has lived in the Bitterroot for generations or if you’re new to the valley, we can all see change occurring. Ravalli County is one of the fastest growing places in Montana, and we understand why. As farmers and ranchers, it offers some of the most productive land in Montana, not to mention pristine landscapes that offer endless hunting, fishing, and recreation opportunities. That’s why it’s so important for us to preserve the Bitterroot’s working farms and ranches and make sure that the generations that come after us have access to the same valley that we do.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville Schools – Disposal items for bid
Stevensville School District has disposal items available for bid. If you have questions about the items available, please contact the District Office at 406-777-5481 x137 or email [email protected] Sealed bids will be accepted in the District Office until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 5. Please make sure and provide contact information with your bid(s).
bitterrootstar.com
Marvin Louis Smith
Marvin Louis Smith, 75, of Stevensville passed away in his home of natural causes on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Marvin was born on September 15, 1946, in Clarkston, Washington, to Otto and Josephine Smith. The Smith family moved to Missoula in 1957 where they lived for a short time before moving permanently to Frenchtown, Montana where all children attended Frenchtown schools. During high school, Marvin was the captain of the basketball team. Throughout his senior year he also worked at Horner Waldorf to help support the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
bitterrootstar.com
Notice to Creditor – Emboss
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT D. EMBESI, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
Sunday Streets event returns to Missoula
The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
NBCMontana
Lanes reopened on Russell St. in Missoula after pedestrian in wheelchair struck
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police have reopened the area of Russell and Kensington Avenue after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. The male was struck by a car just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Missoula police responded to the scene and diverted traffic from...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Advisory issued for missing St. Ignatius man
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 86-year-old Chuck Sanders of St. Ignatius. Sanders is a male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Sanders was last seen wearing a light and dark plaid...
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
Stolen hearse found in Lake County
The St. Ignatius Police Department reports a hearse that was stolen from a funeral home was found on Tuesday.
Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula
An accident has closed a section of Russell Street near Kensington in Missoula. Expect delays in the area.
bitterrootstar.com
Fire restrictions lifted, fire danger lowered
Due to recent precipitation and cooler temperatures, the Bitterroot National Forest has lowered its fire danger to “High” down from “Extreme.”. The Forest is also lifting Stage 2 Fire Restrictions effective immediately. Restrictions have been in place since August 12th. This means campfires will again be allowed on the Forest and will also lift the restrictions (hoot owl) on firewood cutting in the afternoon.
montanarightnow.com
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Comments / 0