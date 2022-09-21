Read full article on original website
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Found Dead Inside Van in Oakland Likely a Victim of Freeway Shooting: Police
Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol on Thursday were investigating a fatal freeway shooting after a man was found dead inside a van on a city street. The investigation revealed the shooting likely occurred on Interstate 580 before the vehicle reached city surface streets, according to the CHP and Oakland police.
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail
San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stabbing occurred Tuesday night, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding two suspects. The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Boulevard and Pajaro Lane. A victim was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, said deputies. The suspects were described as The post Deputies looking for suspects in Watsonville stabbing appeared first on KION546.
Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man
OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition.
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home
SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
Two 19-year-olds detained after shots fired at Pleasant Hill park
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were detained in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month, the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced in a news release. Police are investigating an incident on Sept. 9 around 10:55 p.m. in Pleasant Oaks Park where shots were fired by two suspects. The two […]
NBC Bay Area
SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016
The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
SF man identified as victim who died in Oakland shooting earlier this month
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the...
SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
Hayward man convicted of killing wife in front of daughter
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of stabbing his wife to death in front of their horrified 11-year-old daughter in 2020. Elmer Ugarte, 42, was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Maria “Lupe” Hernandez. Ugarte and Hernandez […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
San Jose missing woman found
UPDATE: Dong Pham was found Thursday, according to San Jose police. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol sent out an alert this morning asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old woman, but she was quickly found. Dong Pham had been last seen Wednesday around noon at Sageland Drive and […]
