Parent-teacher conferences in NYC schools remain virtual this year
New York City officials have pushed for the return of pre-pandemic life in schools, ending social distancing requirements, revoking mask mandates, and keeping buildings open. But one ritual won’t revert to normal this year: parent-teacher conferences. Those meetings must generally be held remotely and many caregivers are finding that other back-to-school events meant to introduce families to their children’s teachers are also being conducted online. Many schools are scheduled to host...
Baldwin School District combats teacher shortage with grow-your-own program
BALDWIN, N.Y. -- The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions.One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.They are teaching the next generation of teachers in high school. Future educators are getting a head start."I know that this is where I'm going to be happy and this is where I am going to make my difference in the world," 11th grader Samantha Cruz said.Cruz enrolled in the Baldwin School District's Education Academy, a unique program...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York City Education Department Fires 850 More Teachers for Refusing COVID Vaccine
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and aides for refusing to comply with its COVID vaccine mandate, bringing the total number of school staff terminated over the mRNA shots that have not prevented the spread of infection to 2,000. Some 1,300 department employees agreed...
campussafetymagazine.com
850 NYC Teachers Fired for Failing to Get COVID Vaccine
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Education has fired 850 teachers and classroom aides for refusing to show proof they were vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest round of firing brings the total to nearly 2,000 school employees terminated since the vaccine mandate took effect in Oct. 2021, reports The New York Post. Back in February, more than 1,000 workers who failed to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate were fired.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
New York City opening 'humanitarian relief centers' for asylum seekers amid surge of migrant buses
Two centers will open in the coming weeks. Orchard Beach will open first, serving adults, and a second location is still being finalized.
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYU Langone’s Brooklyn hospital recognized among Top 10 Med Centers
NYU Langone Health — a system that includes a hospital in Sunset Park, as well as outpatient locations across the borough and other facilities in Manhattan and Long Island — has been recognized as No. 1 in quality and safety for inpatient and outpatient care by Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement organization.
New apartments offer supportive housing for people with disabilities or coming out of foster care
The project is called Vital Brookdale and was created by the not-for-profit organization The New York Foundling.
NBC New York
NYS: At Least 4 Deaths Linked to Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said that four deaths at a Manhattan nursing home were confirmed to be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water, while a fifth death remains under investigation. The officials from the New...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept
The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
Student loan forgiveness: Here’s how many borrowers are eligible in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Millions of Americans will benefit from the student loan forgiveness plan recently announced by President Joe Biden. And the White House recently released state-by-state data on how the plan will help borrowers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The plan will provide...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job
New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
wabcradio.com
Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
Mom says 4-year-old wandered from Bronx preschool undetected
NEW YORK -- A Bronx mother is breathing a sigh of relief after her 4-year-old son who went missing while at preschool was found safe.Farjahan Akter held her son Zion a bit tighter after a big scare while trying to pick him up from preschool on Tuesday."The teacher looked at me and said that, 'You already picked him up.' And I said no," Akter told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Then, she says the school said her husband picked her son up, and that's when panic set in."The teacher was talking to other parents during the dismissal and he just walked," Akter said.She...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn GOP hosts annual gala at Gargiulo’s
On Sunday, Brooklyn GOP hosted its Annual Reception and Gala at Gargiulo’s Catering Hall on Coney Island. Several elected officials and Republican candidates attended the event. The day served as a fundraiser and provided support for the Brooklyn GOPs attendees who got to hear from elected Republican leaders, as...
behindthescenesnyc.com
Best Jobs After Moving To New York City
Moving to New York City might seem exciting. However, a good job is necessary to enjoy the city. If you are planning to become a New Yorker and are wondering about the best ways to make money, this article is for you. People dream in moving to New York City,...
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
