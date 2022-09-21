NEW YORK -- A Bronx mother is breathing a sigh of relief after her 4-year-old son who went missing while at preschool was found safe.Farjahan Akter held her son Zion a bit tighter after a big scare while trying to pick him up from preschool on Tuesday."The teacher looked at me and said that, 'You already picked him up.' And I said no," Akter told CBS2's Alecia Reid.Then, she says the school said her husband picked her son up, and that's when panic set in."The teacher was talking to other parents during the dismissal and he just walked," Akter said.She...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO