Oklahoma offering free HIV self-test kits

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — September is World Sexual Health Month, and to help combat the spread of HIV, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is starting a program that provides free self-tests.

HIV attacks the body’s immune system and if left untreated, can lead to AIDS.

The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes.

Oklahomans can order a free test kit by visiting the Oklahoma HIV & Hepatitis Planning council’s website , calling (405) 426-8400, or by sending an email to testkitrequest@health.ok.gov.

