ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma offering free HIV self-test kits

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFAFj_0i3a4dTn00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — September is World Sexual Health Month, and to help combat the spread of HIV, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is starting a program that provides free self-tests.

HIV attacks the body’s immune system and if left untreated, can lead to AIDS.

Texas judge rules HIV drug mandate violates employer religious rights

The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes.

Oklahomans can order a free test kit by visiting the Oklahoma HIV & Hepatitis Planning council’s website , calling (405) 426-8400, or by sending an email to testkitrequest@health.ok.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
iheart.com

Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#World Sexual Health Month#Nexstar Media Inc
Z94

The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them

Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy