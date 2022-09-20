ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

ClutchPoints

Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon's record-setting contract

Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
NHL
Yardbarker

Notes on every player the Edmonton Oilers are bringing to training camp

NOTE – Players with a star next to their name aren’t signed to NHL contracts. This is a big year for Olivier Rodrigue. He’s entering the third season of his entry-level contract with two years of poor results at the professional level and will be up for a new contract next summer. The Oilers traded up to select Rodrigue at the 2018 NHL Draft, the last one before the Ken Holland era, so he has to impress new management.
NHL
ESPN

Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

FLAMES RE-SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

After plenty of speculation over the past few days, the Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Ritchie, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Flames, recording a combined seven goals and 12 points over 73 games....
NHL
NHL

Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM

Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'

Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
NHL
NHL

Capitals host young cancer patient at practice

Oshie meets 8-year-old hockey player, signs jersey. T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals made a young fan's day on Friday. The Capitals hosted MaKayla Russell, an 8-year-old girl diagnosed with cancer, during their practice. Oshie met and talked with the youth hockey player after practice. In an adorable video posted...
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP

Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE

The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND SHARES AN UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON MIKE SMITH'S STATUS

It was reported in early-July by TSN's Darren Dreger that the Edmonton Oilers would likely be placing goaltender Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve due to the injuries he dealt with during last season. On Wednesday as training camps opened up, Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that Mike...
NHL
markerzone.com

DUCKS WON'T NEGOTIATE NEW CONTRACTS FOR THREE YOUNG STARS DURING THE SEASON

The Anaheim Ducks will head into the 2022-23 season with three young stars in the final year of their respective contracts. Jamie Drysdale, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are all set to become restricted free agents at the conclusion of the season. Despite that, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
NHL
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS LOOKING TO ADD VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO

The Boston Bruins have sent an offer to a veteran defender for a professional tryout and are awaiting his decision; that player -- previously unknown -- is Anton Stralman, formerly of the Arizona Coyotes. Stralman, 36, has had quite the career for a seventh-round pick in 2005. Skating in 930...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

OILERS' KOEKKOEK TAKING TIME OFF TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH

While the Edmonton Oilers opened up training camp on Wednesday, several players from their roster were notably absent. One was Mike Smith, which comes as no surprise as it had been speculated for some time that he would spent the 2021-22 season on long-term injured reserve. The other, however, in Slater Koekkoek, caught many off guard. Speaking with media, general manager Ken Holland said that the 28-year-old is away from the team due to mental health reasons. It is unknown when, or if, he will rejoin the Oilers at any point this season.
NHL
markerzone.com

UFA FORWARD ROCCO GRIMALDI LANDS PTO WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM

After parts of four seasons with the Nashville Predators, Rocco Grimaldi became an unrestricted free agent on July 13th. With no contract offers, Grimaldi had to settle for a PTO, but he's signed one with his hometown team. According to CapFriendly, the Anaheim Ducks have signed Rocco Grimaldi to a...
NASHVILLE, TN

