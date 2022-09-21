Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Boost your eSTEAM in Sumter the first weekend in October
SUMTER, S.C. — eSTEAM Sumter is a free family festival celebrating and bringing together enthusiasts in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. On Monday, Erika Williams, event organizer stopped by News19 to talk about the family fun event. "To esteem is to respect or admire,“ said Williams. “So, while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friends and coworkers say Officer Owens-Riley leave a tremendous legacy behind
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from around the Midlands sent messages of sorrow to the Columbia Police Department in the loss of Tyrelll Owens-Riley. One of his friends spoke with News19 about Officer Owens-Riley's life and the legacy he leaves behind. “Every time I’d see him he ask me ‘Man...
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Bethune residents frustrated with permit, inspection delays
BETHUNE, S.C. — Some residents in the Town of Bethune are becoming frustrated as they are running into roadblocks regarding inspections and permits for homes and businesses. Several viewers reached out to News19 about the issue so we spoke with one who is being impacted. "We have a rental...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
Newberry City Council passes several proclamations
NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting. The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community. Local resident,...
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
coladaily.com
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
Small earthquakes return to Elgin after break
ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake happened in Elgin Thursday, and along with the one that took place the other day, represents a return to activity after a temporary halt in the earthquake swarm that's plagued the area all year. The 1.3 magnitude tremor happened at 12:52 p.m. in...
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0