West Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
BRANCHVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Boost your eSTEAM in Sumter the first weekend in October

SUMTER, S.C. — eSTEAM Sumter is a free family festival celebrating and bringing together enthusiasts in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. On Monday, Erika Williams, event organizer stopped by News19 to talk about the family fun event. "To esteem is to respect or admire,“ said Williams. “So, while...
SUMTER, SC
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Business
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
GASTON, SC
#Furniture#Sunrise#Design#Riggs Partners#Westcolumbia
WIS-TV

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council passes several proclamations

NEWBERRY – Several proclamations were passed last week by Mayor Foster Senn and Newberry City Council as part of their September meeting. The first was recognizing September 15-October 15, 2022, as National Hispanic Heritage month, recognizing the contributions of Hispanic culture in the nation, state and community. Local resident,...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut

The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Small earthquakes return to Elgin after break

ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake happened in Elgin Thursday, and along with the one that took place the other day, represents a return to activity after a temporary halt in the earthquake swarm that's plagued the area all year. The 1.3 magnitude tremor happened at 12:52 p.m. in...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

