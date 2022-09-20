ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
NHL
markerzone.com

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'

Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
NHL
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

TORONTO MADE A HUGE ERROR NOT DRAFTING THIS GOALTENDER IN 2017

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the most meme-able team in the NHL, and it is not really close. Hockey's largest market by volume, when Toronto face-plants the hockey world collectively points and laughs. It seems toxic, but really it just comes with the territory. However, some of the organization's blunders...
NHL
markerzone.com

JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE

The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

ALEX OVECHKIN TAKES BIGGEST HIT OF THE PRESEASON FROM NIC DOWD

The Washington Capitals training camp has been a physically grueling one this season, and it's only their third day back on the ice. NHL teams split their team into multiple groups, mixing prospects, veterans, and star players. On Saturday the Capitals had Group A participating in a two versus two drill, otherwise known as "Off The Wall." Fan favorite and NHL legend Alex Ovechkin was paired with Evgeny Kuzentsov, and they were matched up against Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY BELIEVES PITTSBURGH'S STANLEY CUP WINDOW IS STILL OPEN

This off-season was a big one for the Pittsburgh Penguins with two key unrestricted free agents in Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Ultimately, both players re-signed with the Penguins. Malkin inked a four-year deal, while Letang penned a six-year contract. With those two under contract, the Penguins will look to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'

Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
NHL
markerzone.com

CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE REASON JESSE PULJUJÄRVI IS STILL AN OILER

Edmonton Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujärvi has stood front and center of trade rumors around the team, but what is keeping GM Ken Holland from moving him?. Simple. The franchise's single most important asset: Connor McDavid. Analyst Anthony Stewart recently shared on NHL Network, that Puljujärvi is still an Oiler...
NHL
markerzone.com

ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22

Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
NHL
markerzone.com

WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON

William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRUINS SIGN 930-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PTO

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins have signed veteran defenceman Anton Stralman to a professional try-out contract. It was reported yesterday that the Bruins had offered Stralman a PTO, but they were just awaiting word on if he would accept the invitation or not. Stralman, 36, was mulling...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

INSIDER SUGGESTS A FRONTRUNNER IN THE JAKUB CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES

Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

SHARKS GM ON GLOBAL SERIES MATCH: 'WE ALL GO OR NO ONE GOES'

The NHL's Global Series, Prague Edition, featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, is at risk of cancellation, following recent statements from the NHL and now San Jose GM Mike Grier. Czechia's government has taken a staunch approach in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and they are...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE CAPTAIN GABRIEL LANDESKOG TO MISS START OF THE 2022-23 SEASON

The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defence of the Stanley Cup without their captain according to Head Coach Jared Bednar. When speaking to the media on Thursday, Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog won't be skating anytime soon and will miss the start of the season with an injury he's been dealing with since last season.
