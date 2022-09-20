Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
markerzone.com
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
TORONTO MADE A HUGE ERROR NOT DRAFTING THIS GOALTENDER IN 2017
The Toronto Maple Leafs are the most meme-able team in the NHL, and it is not really close. Hockey's largest market by volume, when Toronto face-plants the hockey world collectively points and laughs. It seems toxic, but really it just comes with the territory. However, some of the organization's blunders...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN TAKES BIGGEST HIT OF THE PRESEASON FROM NIC DOWD
The Washington Capitals training camp has been a physically grueling one this season, and it's only their third day back on the ice. NHL teams split their team into multiple groups, mixing prospects, veterans, and star players. On Saturday the Capitals had Group A participating in a two versus two drill, otherwise known as "Off The Wall." Fan favorite and NHL legend Alex Ovechkin was paired with Evgeny Kuzentsov, and they were matched up against Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY BELIEVES PITTSBURGH'S STANLEY CUP WINDOW IS STILL OPEN
This off-season was a big one for the Pittsburgh Penguins with two key unrestricted free agents in Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Ultimately, both players re-signed with the Penguins. Malkin inked a four-year deal, while Letang penned a six-year contract. With those two under contract, the Penguins will look to...
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE REASON JESSE PULJUJÄRVI IS STILL AN OILER
Edmonton Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujärvi has stood front and center of trade rumors around the team, but what is keeping GM Ken Holland from moving him?. Simple. The franchise's single most important asset: Connor McDavid. Analyst Anthony Stewart recently shared on NHL Network, that Puljujärvi is still an Oiler...
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN ADMITS HE LOST HIS CONFIDENCE IN 2021-22
Artemi Panarin has not had an easy NHL career, going from an undrafted kid to one of the NHL's most productive players. Sprinkle in a Calder Trophy, a trade from Chicago, and a couple run-ins with the Russian government, and a wild story is painted. In 2021-22, Panarin quietly totaled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON
William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
markerzone.com
MAT BARZAL HOPING TO SIGN LONG-TERM EXTENSION BEFORE THE 2022-23 SEASON BEGINS
New York Islanders forward Mat Barzal is entering the final year of a three-year deal and will become an RFA next summer. But the 25-year-old told the media on the opening day of training camp that he's hoping to work out an extension with the Islanders before the new season begins.
markerzone.com
BRUINS SIGN 930-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PTO
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins have signed veteran defenceman Anton Stralman to a professional try-out contract. It was reported yesterday that the Bruins had offered Stralman a PTO, but they were just awaiting word on if he would accept the invitation or not. Stralman, 36, was mulling...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A FRONTRUNNER IN THE JAKUB CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES
Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
markerzone.com
SETH JONES SAYS HE HAS NO QUALMS ABOUT LONG-TERM DEAL IN CHICAGO DESPITE REBUILD
The Chicago Blackhawks are destined for a pretty lengthy rebuild. During the summer, they traded away young forwards Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. They also lost Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome to free agency after not issuing either player a qualifying offer.
markerzone.com
SHARKS GM ON GLOBAL SERIES MATCH: 'WE ALL GO OR NO ONE GOES'
The NHL's Global Series, Prague Edition, featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, is at risk of cancellation, following recent statements from the NHL and now San Jose GM Mike Grier. Czechia's government has taken a staunch approach in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and they are...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CAPTAIN GABRIEL LANDESKOG TO MISS START OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defence of the Stanley Cup without their captain according to Head Coach Jared Bednar. When speaking to the media on Thursday, Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog won't be skating anytime soon and will miss the start of the season with an injury he's been dealing with since last season.
Comments / 0