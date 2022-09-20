ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

myhits106.com

WY Cowboy Golf Finishes 4th At Ram Masters Invitational

It was a fantastic finish for the Wyoming Cowboy golf team on Tuesday in the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo. Sophomore Patrick Azevedo fired a 65 (-5) to move up from 13th place entering the final round to tie for second place out of 84 collegiate golfers competing in the tournament. Another Cowboy sophomore, Jaren Calkins, entered the final round in first place and shot a round of 73 (+3) on Tuesday to tie for fifth. Azevedo and Calkins helped lead the Cowboy team to a fourth-place finish in the 15-team field.
LARAMIE, WY
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
SPOKANE, WA
myhits106.com

Forest Service Public Lands Day (Sept 24th) Volunteer Events

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event. Billed as the largest...
LARAMIE, WY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
SANDPOINT, ID
inlander.com

Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988

Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Highway 53 widening project underway

Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
RATHDRUM, ID
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

Community Policy