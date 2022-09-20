Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
WY Cowboy Golf Finishes 4th At Ram Masters Invitational
It was a fantastic finish for the Wyoming Cowboy golf team on Tuesday in the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo. Sophomore Patrick Azevedo fired a 65 (-5) to move up from 13th place entering the final round to tie for second place out of 84 collegiate golfers competing in the tournament. Another Cowboy sophomore, Jaren Calkins, entered the final round in first place and shot a round of 73 (+3) on Tuesday to tie for fifth. Azevedo and Calkins helped lead the Cowboy team to a fourth-place finish in the 15-team field.
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
New cookie shop opening near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new cookie company will soon open in the Matilda Building near Gonzaga University. Cookie Co. has filed permits with the City of Spokane, but an official open date has not been set. Cookie Co. is based out of Redlands, California and was founded during the...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KXLY
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
myhits106.com
Forest Service Public Lands Day (Sept 24th) Volunteer Events
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event. Billed as the largest...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
KHQ Right Now
Police investigating murder in Sandpoint hotel room
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night. Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel. When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room. Police believe she was strangled...
‘Same feeling when they walk through the neighborhood’: Cannon Hill neighbors to vote on historic district
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a one-time opportunity for Spokane’s first suburb to become the next historic district. A group of Cannon Hill neighbors says they want to preserve the beautiful architecture. Ballots were recently mailed out to decide on the historic title becoming a reality for over...
inlander.com
Legendary metal band Iron Maiden returns to Spokane for the first time since 1988
Kate Bush and Metallica are getting the Stranger Things bump press, but when the kids were frantically looking for tunes to save one of their pals, it wasn't Hounds of Love or Master of Puppets that Eddie Munson grabbed. When one girl sifted through a stack of tapes and cried out in vain for "Madonna, Bowie, Blondie, Beatles! Music! We need music!" Eddie held a tape of Iron Maiden's Piece of Mind aloft and proclaimed "This IS muuussicc!" The instantly memeified moment served as the teen's declaration of the music that calls to him.
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Highway 53 widening project underway
Orange barrels and signs are up and trees are coming down along State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and the Washington state line. Several projects are underway to add a center turn lane to a 2-mile stretch of the highway. The first of this work began in late August. Idaho Transportation...
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss plans to build 'Coeur Terre' residential development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene believes a lot of people will have a lot to say about one of the area’s largest proposed developments, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Planning Commission has scheduled a six-hour public hearing...
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
Spokane physician suspended for lifting up patient's shirt, making jokes about her appearance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane physician Thomas J. Osten has been suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine in Washington state for alleged inappropriate conduct with a patient. The Washington Medical Commission stated that Osten reportedly raised a patient's shirt without her permission and made inappropriate jokes and comments about her marital...
Northern Idaho Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $3.6 Million in Wire Fraud Scheme
COEUR D'ALENE - A 49-year-old Silver Valley woman has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud totaling over $3.6 million. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced that 49-year-old Trina Welch, of Osburn, ID, will spend 51 months in federal prison. According to court records,...
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
