Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KXRM

Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
KRDO

CSU Pueblo hosting event for brain injury survivors

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, CSU Pueblo is hosting a free event for brain injury survivors, caregivers, and providers. While this event is to highlight brain injury surviors, the leader of the program said anyone can come out and participate. This event is in partnership with the non-profit, Pueblo Brain Injury.
KRDO

Death outside Colorado Springs school highlights mental health crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reported death by suicide outside a Colorado Springs school is shedding light on a mental health crisis in the Pikes Peak area. Warning, the contents of this article might be difficult for some to read. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help call or text 988 or chat online to reach the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
KKTV

Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
KRDO

Fountain PD K9s receive protective vests

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Fountain Police Department K9s are now better equipped to take on bad guys. K9s Moody and Goose now have bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Moody’s vest was sponsored by Mindy King of Heartfelt Travels in Fountain, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22”. K9 Goose’s vest was sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
Westword

Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs

Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
KRDO

Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
