4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado patients end-of-life medication use on the rise
Elderly man holding a photographPhoto by Kindel Media. Since the "Access to Medical Aid in Dying" law was passed in Colorado in 2016, there has been a demand for this medication from patients - rising 18% in 2021 alone.
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police respond to a stabbing that left two hospitalized
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a stabbing on Thursday night. CSPD says that the stabbing was in the 1200 Block of Dancing Horse Dr. Two adult victims have been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and one suspect is in...
Fatal rollover crash occurs on Colorado's 'most rugged' road
According to a report released by Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue on Thursday, a fatal accident occurred earlier this month on the notorious Lake Como Road – one of the most difficult roads to navigate in Colorado. On September 9, crews were sent to this route to follow up...
Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
KRDO
CSU Pueblo hosting event for brain injury survivors
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday, CSU Pueblo is hosting a free event for brain injury survivors, caregivers, and providers. While this event is to highlight brain injury surviors, the leader of the program said anyone can come out and participate. This event is in partnership with the non-profit, Pueblo Brain Injury.
KRDO
Death outside Colorado Springs school highlights mental health crisis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A reported death by suicide outside a Colorado Springs school is shedding light on a mental health crisis in the Pikes Peak area. Warning, the contents of this article might be difficult for some to read. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help call or text 988 or chat online to reach the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
KRDO
Fountain PD K9s receive protective vests
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Fountain Police Department K9s are now better equipped to take on bad guys. K9s Moody and Goose now have bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Moody’s vest was sponsored by Mindy King of Heartfelt Travels in Fountain, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22”. K9 Goose’s vest was sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
KRDO
CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
KRDO
Bear caught near Colorado Springs tagged, released back into the wild
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bear is back in the wild after being caught near Colorado Springs recently. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear was released into the forest southwest of the city. CPW said this time, officers didn't have to use paintball shots or Taser discharges...
Westword
Marijuana Retailers Betting Big on Colorado Springs
Colorado's marijuana industry has been on a year-long slide, but business owners have high hopes that Colorado Springs can buck that trend. The second-biggest city in the state, Colorado Springs has over 100 medical marijuana stores — but its city council banned recreational sales before they began in Colorado in 2014. Now marijuana users and business owners alike are bullish on November 8 ballot measures that propose ending the ban and creating a 5 percent sales tax on recreational pot.
Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week
The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
KRDO
Group on a mission to find Colorado families related to those on the WWII USS Indianapolis
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The USS Indianapolis CA-35 Legacy Education Committee Project 888 (LECP) is looking for 14 Colorado families that were killed on the USS Indianapolis. Nine Indy Heroes were killed in action by a Japanese kamikaze before the Okinawa Gunto Campaign on March 31, 1945. Three months...
KKTV
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
KRDO
Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent crime rates were under the The post Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average appeared first on KRDO.
