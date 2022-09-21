FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Fountain Police Department K9s are now better equipped to take on bad guys. K9s Moody and Goose now have bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Moody’s vest was sponsored by Mindy King of Heartfelt Travels in Fountain, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22”. K9 Goose’s vest was sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

