ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

By Amir Vera, Rob Frehse, Zenebou Sylla, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Report: Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald is reporting that authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis' operation to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last week. Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Florida House Democrats want Republican legislative leaders to block funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue using to transport migrants, after two planes took a group of about 50 people from Texas to Massachusetts last week.Contending DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget, Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Were Handed Brochure Filled With Lies About ‘Benefits’: Report

Migrants who were last week flown to Martha’s Vineyard were allegedly given a brochure containing lies about the benefits they could expect to receive in Massachusetts, according to a report. Around 50 Venezuelan and Colombian people were flown on two planes from Florida to the popular vacation spot last Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for what he trollishly termed the “​​relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” Amid previous reports that the migrants were misled about where they were going or what they could expect upon arrival, Popular Information on Monday published images of a brochure which was allegedly given to the migrants who agreed to board the flights. The document, which was reportedly sourced by a legal organization representing 30 of the migrants, claims arrivals in Massachusetts can expect “8 months cash assistance,” “assistance with housing,” “food,” “job placement,” and other benefits. The benefits described are in fact only available to specially designated refugees, and not migrants currently in the process of seeking asylum.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy