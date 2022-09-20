ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

WKRN

Possible shooting, crash under investigation in Clarksville

Clarksville police are investigating a possible shooting and crash that are believed to be connected. Possible shooting, crash under investigation in Clarksville. Responding for people in crisis: Mental health professionals …. Robertson County woman shot at on Highway 49 recounts …. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville. Food...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California

Williamson County deputies pulled over a California car only to find more than 10 pounds of weed in the back. 11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California. Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County. Theft suspect shot by armed citizen. Ford breaks ground on Blueoval City.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Public library bomb threats reported across America

Metro police are investigating after a "non-location-specific bomb threat" was emailed to Nashville Public Library. However, there have been also several threats at other public libraries throughout the country over the past couple of weeks.
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WKRN

Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived near a bus station in Nashville. Responding for people in crisis: Mental health professionals …. Robertson County woman shot at on Highway 49 recounts …. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville. Food Freedom Act now in effect. Cannery venue...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown Nashville

A woman is facing aggravated assault charges following a stabbing near downtown Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown …. Hermitage neighbors worried about more gunfire at …. Gavin Clark Trial: More details in death of 5-week-old …. Man accused of stealing semi-truck and leading police …. 2 Gives...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in North Nashville home invasion

Metro police are investigating a home invasion in North Nashville that left one man hospitalized. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching positions

Dickson County High School principal Joey Holley said he’s lucky if just one person applies when a position opens. Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching …. Hermitage neighbors worried about more gunfire at …. Gavin Clark Trial: More details in death of 5-week-old …. Man accused of stealing...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw

Choosing to walk away from teaching wasn't easy for Amanda Baker, former Metro Nashville Public School teacher. US Army partners with Vanderbilt to train trauma …. Controversy over sports rule graphic involving players’ …. Gavin Clark trial: Gruesome details of Manchester …. Plea to pay attention. One severely injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home

Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville. 2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville …. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Trans man responds to TN lawmakers. Father accused of murdering baby boy testifies. Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash. Mother looks to transfer daughter...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tattoos, social media help nab suspect

Robert Durham was linked to at least six Nashville robberies. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss smoking, birth control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro City Council is taking public comments on two hot topics at tonight’s meeting — smoking dive bars and reproductive health clinics. Council member Joy Styles joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the ordinances and how residents can make their voices heard.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Registering people to vote

Push at TSU to get more people registered to vote. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville workers go on strike

As the cost of living increases in Nashville, workers are saying enough is enough. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Microgrids helping after storms. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe …. Police say bomb threat made...
NASHVILLE, TN

