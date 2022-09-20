Read full article on original website
WKRN
Possible shooting, crash under investigation in Clarksville
Clarksville police are investigating a possible shooting and crash that are believed to be connected. Possible shooting, crash under investigation in Clarksville. Responding for people in crisis: Mental health professionals …. Robertson County woman shot at on Highway 49 recounts …. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville. Food...
WKRN
11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California
Williamson County deputies pulled over a California car only to find more than 10 pounds of weed in the back. 11 pounds of marijuana found in car from California. Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County. Theft suspect shot by armed citizen. Ford breaks ground on Blueoval City.
WKRN
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
WKRN
Public library bomb threats reported across America
Metro police are investigating after a "non-location-specific bomb threat" was emailed to Nashville Public Library. However, there have been also several threats at other public libraries throughout the country over the past couple of weeks.
WKRN
Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived near a bus station in Nashville. Responding for people in crisis: Mental health professionals …. Robertson County woman shot at on Highway 49 recounts …. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville. Food Freedom Act now in effect. Cannery venue...
WKRN
Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown Nashville
A woman is facing aggravated assault charges following a stabbing near downtown Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman injured near downtown …. Hermitage neighbors worried about more gunfire at …. Gavin Clark Trial: More details in death of 5-week-old …. Man accused of stealing semi-truck and leading police …. 2 Gives...
WKRN
Man injured in North Nashville home invasion
Metro police are investigating a home invasion in North Nashville that left one man hospitalized. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to...
WKRN
4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four teenage suspects accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon. 4 teens accused in carjacking captured in Nashville.
WKRN
Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching positions
Dickson County High School principal Joey Holley said he’s lucky if just one person applies when a position opens. Dickson County principal struggles to fill teaching …. Hermitage neighbors worried about more gunfire at …. Gavin Clark Trial: More details in death of 5-week-old …. Man accused of stealing...
WKRN
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Choosing to walk away from teaching wasn't easy for Amanda Baker, former Metro Nashville Public School teacher. US Army partners with Vanderbilt to train trauma …. Controversy over sports rule graphic involving players’ …. Gavin Clark trial: Gruesome details of Manchester …. Plea to pay attention. One severely injured...
WKRN
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Nashville. 2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville …. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Trans man responds to TN lawmakers. Father accused of murdering baby boy testifies. Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash. Mother looks to transfer daughter...
WKRN
Tattoos, social media help nab suspect
Robert Durham was linked to at least six Nashville robberies. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting victim rides bus to Nashville. Stabbings leaves one woman...
WKRN
Tennessee couple ties the knot at a local hospital after bride’s mother becomes ill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the ‘aisle’ to say “I do”. Bride and groom, Kaitlyn and Jared, got married at TriStar Centennial Medical Center earlier...
WKRN
‘It’s murder’: TN Lawmakers push for harsher penalties targeting the fentanyl epidemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC estimates drug overdoses in Tennesee are up by nearly 9% compared to last year. Much of the blame is on fentanyl, which is why several new proposals are being pushed to fight back against the epidemic. Law enforcement officers see the crisis firsthand....
Middle Tennessee businesswomen look to make record sales at Pilgrimage Fest
The Pilgrimage Festival, headlined by Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile, will also feature several small businesses based in the Nashville area, who will be selling their wares for the festival crowds.
WKRN
Push to ban child transgender procedures following Vanderbilt controversy
Tennessee lawmakers plan to introduce new legislation banning child transgender procedures. The move follows scrutiny over practices at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Gov. Bill Lee's announcement he's opening an investigation into the issue.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Metro Council to discuss smoking, birth control
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro City Council is taking public comments on two hot topics at tonight’s meeting — smoking dive bars and reproductive health clinics. Council member Joy Styles joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the ordinances and how residents can make their voices heard.
WKRN
Registering people to vote
Push at TSU to get more people registered to vote. NY Attorney General sues Donald Trump and his company. Testimony continues in Gavin Clark trial in Coffee …. Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash. 2 injured in crash involving Memphis police vehicles. Fiona threatens to become Cat 4 storm. Shooting...
WKRN
Nashville workers go on strike
As the cost of living increases in Nashville, workers are saying enough is enough. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Microgrids helping after storms. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe …. Police say bomb threat made...
