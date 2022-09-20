Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
Launch show - 5 thoughts
Bringing this one back again, what are your 5 thoughts on tonight's launch show?. 2- Early faves. Will and Nancy , Fleurito and Jellie. 3- that group dance was a bit of a mess....a lot of celebs stood out and not in a good way. 4- Very excited for Nancy...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples' first official photos revealed
Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2022, and with it, all our celebrity-professional couples have been confirmed by the BBC ahead of Saturday night's (September 24) first live show. Strictly itself has many traditions. Blackpool week, the words 'Keeeeeeeep dancing', the other judges teasing Craig if they feel he's been...
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
Outlander star reveals why she avoids social media
Outlander star Lauren Lyle has revealed why she chooses to avoid social media, particularly when playing popular characters. The actress, who will be playing the lead role in ITV's adaption of Karen Pirie, spoke to Digital Spy alongside co-star Emer Kenny about the pressure of fan reactions on social media.
Casualty clears up confusion over Paige Allcott's future on the show
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has cleared up the ongoing confusion around Paige Allcott's role in the show. Shalisha James-Davis joined the BBC medical drama as new F1 doctor Paige last year, with her first scenes airing back in January. Paige was then thrown into a hard-hitting new story when her...
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan brands Shane Richie's EastEnders story "ridiculous"
Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has branded her ex-husband Shane Richie's EastEnders story "ridiculous". After being absent from the BBC soap for nearly four years, Shane recently reprised his popular role as Alfie Moon. Upon his return to the Square, Alfie promised to win back Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) ahead...
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
Strictly's Ellie Simmonds explains 'unknown' logistics of dancing with dwarfism
Strictly Come Dancing launch show spoilers follow. Ellie Simmonds has explained the 'unknown' logistics of dancing with dwarfism on Strictly. On Friday's launch show (September 23), the Paralympic swimmer learned she will be paired with last year's sixth-place pro Nikita Kuzmin. Ellie has since spoken to Digital Spy and other...
EastEnders' Scarlett Butcher hears a heartbreaking admission in Janine baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Scarlett Butcher will hear a heartbreaking admission about her mum Janine Butcher's pregnancy in EastEnders. The young Walford resident was alarmed to learn last week that her mum is expecting a baby with Mick Carter when Janine made a grand announcement in the pub without even talking to her daughter first.
EE - When will they axe Stacey?
Awful character, has been for years. I've always liked her but she's a bit of a lowkey character these days. Why would they axe one of shows/soaps best characters/actress!?!. I think she is one of the ‘untouchables’, she’s won so many awards (more than any other soap actor I believe) and Stacey is still very popular that I can’t see her ever leaving. Plus she’s been around on and off for nearly 20 years so has become a mainstay.
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan fate revealed as Millie Gibson's dramatic exit scenes air
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street cast member Millie Gibson has made a hugely dramatic exit as Kelly Neelan. A week-long revenge plot came to a head in Friday's (September 23) episode with Kelly deciding she needed to start over away from Weatherfield, after surviving a kidnapping and murder attempt.
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
Coronation Street hints at James Bailey's exit storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has shared details on James Bailey's upcoming exit storyline, following the news that actor Nathan Graham had announced his departure from the soap. James first arrived on the cobbles in 2019 as a footballer for Weatherfield County. However, a series of health issues meant...
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 24 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain, Noeva, Eddy. Sir Tom - Antonia, Emilie & Thomas, Lee, Rachel, Claire. Olly - David, Beatty Brothers, Shaka, Benjamin, Marc. Week 3 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633318-the-voice-2022-uk-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-three.html. Week 4 first look (spoilers) - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633778-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-at-tonights-contestants-at-the-blind-auditions-2.html. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Emmerdaily - 21/09/22: Noodles is the man
Everything is back to normal, then..... Well, if you can call Emmerdale normal. Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Soon Noah and Amelia share their first kiss. Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away. He regrets...
