Awful character, has been for years. I've always liked her but she's a bit of a lowkey character these days. Why would they axe one of shows/soaps best characters/actress!?!. I think she is one of the ‘untouchables’, she’s won so many awards (more than any other soap actor I believe) and Stacey is still very popular that I can’t see her ever leaving. Plus she’s been around on and off for nearly 20 years so has become a mainstay.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO