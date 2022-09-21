ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins

Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation. On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Jury finds Sparks man guilty of distributing fentanyl

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl. 36-year-old Jamie Collazo Munoz, also known as Chivo, was found guilty last Friday after a five-day trial of two counts of distribution of fentanyl. Scheduling is scheduled for Dec. 16. Munoz faces a maximum of 40 years...
SPARKS, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada Appeal

Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies

Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
CARSON, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man fights extradition for 50-year-old murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 77-year old-Reno man facing charges in a 50-year-old murder in Hawaii appeared in Reno Justice Court for his extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon. Things did not go as expected in what is usually a routine process. Tudor Chirila hardly looked the part of a murder suspect...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings September 12 through 18

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Christopher Savala, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Jillian Yesslith, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
Lassen County News

Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School

Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash

Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA

