More home buyers departed from San Francisco than any other metro area in July and August, according to a new Redfin housing report. The Bay Area leads the country in people planning to relocate despite an overall decline in those looking to leave from this time last year, which the report attributes to a recent drop in the area’s home prices. These numbers are determined by how many Redfin.com users were looking to leave an area compared to how many were looking to move in.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO