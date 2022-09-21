ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forum Looks at California's Wild Pigs Problem, Possible Solutions

An online forum held Thursday looked at the growing problem of wild pigs in California and how to lessen the danger and damage they are bringing around the state. Up to 400,000 non-native wild pigs are believed to be in the state, with the animals having been found in 56 of its 58 counties, according to an opening presentation at the forum organized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state's Fish and Game Commission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro

More home buyers departed from San Francisco than any other metro area in July and August, according to a new Redfin housing report. The Bay Area leads the country in people planning to relocate despite an overall decline in those looking to leave from this time last year, which the report attributes to a recent drop in the area’s home prices. These numbers are determined by how many Redfin.com users were looking to leave an area compared to how many were looking to move in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First look at BART's 2nd Transbay Tube renderings

OAKLAND, Calif. - The first renderings of what a second Transbay Tube would add to the Bay Area have now been made public. One concept, by Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, now known as Link 21, shows a new BART station at San Francisco's Mission Bay. Both possible plans have new...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Another Fatal Freeway Shooting In Oakland

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park...
OAKLAND, CA

