Read full article on original website
Related
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
‘House of Hope’: Homeless youth housing opens in the Mission
The past month has seen many young people periodically enter and exit the unremarkable doorway at 3061 16th Street. But though it looks like many other buildings in the Mission, this one has a special mission. In August, Casa Esperanza – House of Hope – a new permanent supportive housing...
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
NBC Bay Area
Forum Looks at California's Wild Pigs Problem, Possible Solutions
An online forum held Thursday looked at the growing problem of wild pigs in California and how to lessen the danger and damage they are bringing around the state. Up to 400,000 non-native wild pigs are believed to be in the state, with the animals having been found in 56 of its 58 counties, according to an opening presentation at the forum organized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state's Fish and Game Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
Check out SF’s newest Muni stops (and when they open)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
Paradise Post
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
More home buyers departed from San Francisco than any other metro area in July and August, according to a new Redfin housing report. The Bay Area leads the country in people planning to relocate despite an overall decline in those looking to leave from this time last year, which the report attributes to a recent drop in the area’s home prices. These numbers are determined by how many Redfin.com users were looking to leave an area compared to how many were looking to move in.
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
KTVU FOX 2
First look at BART's 2nd Transbay Tube renderings
OAKLAND, Calif. - The first renderings of what a second Transbay Tube would add to the Bay Area have now been made public. One concept, by Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, now known as Link 21, shows a new BART station at San Francisco's Mission Bay. Both possible plans have new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warmer weather coming to the Bay Area. How hot will it get?
The region is expected to start fall with a warm spell.
NBC Bay Area
Housing Deconstructed Newsletter: Most Expensive States, Six-Figure Side Hustle, Interest Rate Hike and More
Welcome to the online edition of our new newsletter, Housing Deconstructed. We drop new editions every Thursday, focusing on all the housing news you need to know from the Bay Area and beyond. Sign up now to get it delivered right to your email inbox each week!. The latest. The...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers rebound
When Reno-based Aha! Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing — the carrier had been servicing the facility for roughly six weeks — it was something else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stanford.edu
Charging cars at home at night is not the way to go, Stanford study finds
The move to electric vehicles will result in large costs for generating, transmitting, and storing more power. Shifting current EV charging from home to work and night to day could cut costs and help the grid, according to a new Stanford study. The vast majority of electric vehicle owners charge...
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
berkeleyside.org
City settles for $95k with elderly Berkeley homeowner burdened by code repair debt
An elderly homeowner deep in debt after his code-challenged house was renovated by a court-appointed receiver has reached a settlement with the city of Berkeley that ends one piece of his eight-year legal tangle. In a closed session meeting Monday, the city council voted to approve a court-approved settlement with...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Another Fatal Freeway Shooting In Oakland
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park...
Comments / 0