Portland, OR

20 New Portland Police Officers Take Oath

The Portland Police Bureau hired 20 Community Police Officers today, representing the first measurable staffing increase in years. Yesterday, there were 773 sworn members, all ranks. Of those, 517 are officers. With this hire group, PPB is up to 793 sworn members, and 537 officers. Going forward, PPB expects that it will be hiring more than it is losing to attrition.
Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
Portland green lights hidden microphones to combat gun violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with a controversial technology that claims to detect and pinpoint gunshots throughout the city. The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group, or FITCOG, recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. That report called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy” in the city.
Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district

Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
Ted Wheeler
Portland police to relaunch ‘entertainment detail’ in Old Town

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he was reconstituting the police bureau’s entertainment detail at a press conference Tuesday at Kell’s Irish Restaurant and Pub in downtown. As part of Wheeler’s Safer Summer PDX gun violence reduction initiative, Wheeler also said several streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic on weekend nights.
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
PPB: 1 dead after shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Portland emergency room Monday night. According to Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire and identified the area as a crime scene.
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
