Des Moines, IA

Several Iowa cities break new record temperature highs ahead of fall; Spencer reaches triple-digits

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago

Several Iowa cities, including Des Moines, saw record-breaking heat on Tuesday and at least one city saw temperatures hit 101 degrees.

Just before 3 p.m. temperatures in Des Moines reached a record high for this time of year, clocking in at 94 degrees. The previous high of 92 degrees for Sept. 20 was recorded in 1931.

Spencer's high of 101 degrees broke its previous record of 93, which was set in 1940. It's the first time since 1953 that temperatures this late in the year reached triple digits, and only the third time since 1900, according to the NWS Des Moines Twitter page .

Other record daily highs set Tuesday include:

  • Waterloo: 96 degrees, previous record was 94 degrees in 1908.
  • Mason City: 92 degrees,  previous record was 90 degrees in 1895.
  • Sioux City: 97 degrees,  previous record was 94 degrees in 2005.
  • Dubuque: 93 degrees, previous record was 92 degrees in 1895.

Des Moines will see much cooler temperatures the rest of this week, with a high of 70 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, the first day of fall, will see a high of 65, followed by highsof 57 Friday, 79 Saturday and 70 Sunday.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Several Iowa cities break new record temperature highs ahead of fall; Spencer reaches triple-digits

The Des Moines Register

